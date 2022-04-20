Watch now: Age only a number for Decatur Senior Olympics competitors

DECATUR — Paul Carlton, 69, enjoys shooting hoops, running and playing a round of pickleball, but it’s not just to stay in shape. The social side is also a draw.

“Old people like to talk to each other,” he said.

Throughout the week, local senior citizens have had opportunities to compete in the Decatur Senior Olympics. Competitions include golf, table tennis, pickleball, bowling and a bags toss at various locations in Decatur. On Wednesday, athletes challenged each other shooting free throws, jumping rope and running in track events at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center.

Dana Floyd, recreation supervisor for the Decatur Park District, has organized the annual event for four years. The Olympic activities are positive opportunities for the seniors, no matter the ability. “They come out and show their skills,” she said.

On Friday, the competitors will meet at the Scovill Activity Center to receive their awards. The winners of this week’s competitions have the opportunity to advance to the state and then national Senior Olympics.

On Tuesday, Carlton played a round of mixed double pickleball. The next day he was ready to shoot hoops and run a couple of races.

“This is the third day,” Carlton said. “I’ll be out here every day.”

Carlton competed in the national games’ long jump event in 2019. “I got fourth in the nation,” he said. “I lost third (place) by a quarter of an inch.”

One of Carlton’s local competitors is 76-year-old Jim Deremiah. He holds the record for rope skipping in seven states, including South Dakota, Iowa and Illinois. “I got 552 jumps in South Dakota and set a record there,” he said about the three-minute rounds. “I got 550 in Illinois three weeks later and set a record there.”

In his younger days, Deremiah would compete in 10 track-and-field events in one day, he said. “You were unlimited back then.”

The Senior Olympics continues to keep his competitive edge sharp. “I like them all, so I try to get in all of them,” Deremiah said about the events.

Although he enjoys the events, Carlton said he competes because of the organizers and athletes. “The people that are in it, it’s just a lot of fun,” he said. “There should be more participants.”

The athletes pointed out the events that do not require stamina or strength, including miniature golf and the bags toss. “You don’t have to be in great shape,” Carlton said. “Just come out and enjoy the camaraderie.”

Pickleball is a sport somewhat new to Decatur. However, it is ideal for a Senior Olympic event, according to the athletes. “Everybody’s welcome and there’s all skill levels,” Carlton said.

Tom Tony, 73, has encouraged others to join him on the pickleball courts throughout Central Illinois. “On any given day, we’ll get 40 to 42 people here,” he said about the DISC courts.

Since he has retired, Tony has become passionate about pickleball. “It’s a very social game,” he said. “We just have a great time together.”

After a game of pickleball, Mark Isbell will often find his way to the DISC basketball court. “Growing up, that’s all we did was shoot baskets,” he said.

Isbell competed in the free throw event on Wednesday. “I made 22 out of 25,” he said.

The event is a favorite for the 69-year-old. “You shoot 25 baskets at your own pace,” he said. “There’s no clock. You take your time.”

Another free throw competitor was John Wells. The 71-year-old is found daily shooting a basketball on various courts in Decatur. The day wasn’t over for Wells, who ran in the 100-meter race shortly after leaving the basketball court. He is also known as a good table tennis player, in which he competed during the Senior Olympics on Monday. “Everything’s got to get loosened up,” he said. “But I did it.”

Wells admits he wasn’t happy with Wednesday’s free throw competition. “I was using a ball I’m not used to,” he said. “And I’m 71 years old, but that’s not an excuse.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

