Watch now: Air show to highlight Decatur Airport's 75th anniversary celebration

DECATUR — The Decatur Airport is turning 75 years old and it will be celebrating the milestone with an air show this summer.
“It’s going to be so exciting,” said Stacey Young, president of the Decatur park board, during a news conference Friday to announce the event.
Scheduled for Aug. 14 and 15, it will be free to the public and held on the airport grounds.
“The audience that attends can expect an exciting lineup of aircraft, amazing parachute displays, which truly represent the very best of the best in our entire industry,” said Julia Dacy, the show operations coordinator for Dacy Airshows. “If you like the warbirds, if you like the old bi-planes, if you like the military planes, there’s something for everyone.
The public will be allowed in after the gates open at 10 a.m. The air show acts will begin performing at noon. The three-hour show will be the same each day. Paid parking is planned for the onsite parking lot.
The event will also have food trucks, family-friendly displays and the East End Grill available for visitors and participants.
Dacy, who plans about 25 airshows a year, believes the local airport is ideal for the event they will be bringing to Decatur.
“The site here is absolutely perfect to put on a show,” she said.
The Decatur Airport runways and spaces will be able to accommodate the show’s various sizes of aircrafts.
“There’s not a bad seat in the house,” she said. “The sky’s the theater.”
Photos: Decatur Airport and aircraft
History Photos: Decatur Airport and aircraft
Decatur
Initial flight
New airport
1932 Airplane
Airplane
Hangar
Stunts
Airplane hangar
Decatur Aerial Visitors
Dorothy Pryor and Lois Borchers
Development
Wells and Walker
Proposed
Airplane and hangar
Three passenger plane
Stringing wires
Plane parts
Flying instructors
Airport
Construction
Airport dedication
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Decatur Airport 75th Anniversary
For updated information of the Decatur Airport 75th Anniversary Show, visit www.decatur-parks.org.
Julia Dacy talks about the detailed events of the 75th Anniversary Air Show on Aug. 14 and 15 to celebrate the Decatur Airport’s 75 years of operation. Dacy is the Dacy Show operations coordinator. Visit www.herald-review.com to see a video about the announcement.
Decatur park board president Stacey Young celebrates after announcing the Decatur Airport will host a 75th Anniversary Air Show on Aug. 14 and 15 in honor of the airport’s 75 years of operation. Visit www.herald-review.com to see a video about the announcement.