Watch now: Air show to highlight Decatur Airport's 75th anniversary celebration
Watch now: Air show to highlight Decatur Airport's 75th anniversary celebration

Dacy_Julia 041621A.JPG

Julia Dacy talks about the detailed events of the 75th Anniversary Air Show on Aug. 14 and 15 to celebrate the Decatur Airport's 75 years of operation. Dacy is the Dacy Show operations coordinator.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The Decatur Airport is turning 75 years old and it will be celebrating the milestone with an air show this summer.

“It’s going to be so exciting,” said Stacey Young, president of the Decatur park board, during a news conference Friday to announce the event.

Scheduled for Aug. 14 and 15, it will be free to the public and held on the airport grounds.

Young_Stacey 041621A.JPG

Decatur park board president Stacey Young celebrates after announcing the Decatur Airport will host a 75th Anniversary Air Show on Aug. 14 and 15 in honor of the airport's 75 years of operation.

“The audience that attends can expect an exciting lineup of aircraft, amazing parachute displays, which truly represent the very best of the best in our entire industry,” said Julia Dacy, the show operations coordinator for Dacy Airshows. “If you like the warbirds, if you like the old bi-planes, if you like the military planes, there’s something for everyone.

The shows will feature nearly 10 performances, including the U.S. Army Golden Knights, the U.S. Air Force Demonstration Team which includes the Heritage Flight Foundation’s Charlie Hainline B51 mustang, a former member of the U.S. Aerobatic Team Michael Vaknin, and a World War II trainer the T-6 flown by Jeff Shetterly.

According to Young, the park district has brought an air show to the area every 25 years. “Imagine, 75 years, how big of a bang this is going to be,” she said.

Public invited to share input on Decatur Park District's master plan

The public will be allowed in after the gates open at 10 a.m. The air show acts will begin performing at noon. The three-hour show will be the same each day. Paid parking is planned for the onsite parking lot.

The event will also have food trucks, family-friendly displays and the East End Grill available for visitors and participants.

Dacy, who plans about 25 airshows a year, believes the local airport is ideal for the event they will be bringing to Decatur.

“The site here is absolutely perfect to put on a show,” she said.

The Decatur Airport runways and spaces will be able to accommodate the show’s various sizes of aircrafts.

“There’s not a bad seat in the house,” she said. “The sky’s the theater.”

Photos: Decatur Airport and aircraft

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Decatur Airport 75th Anniversary

For updated information of the Decatur Airport 75th Anniversary Show, visit www.decatur-parks.org.

