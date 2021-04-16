Watch now: Air show to highlight Decatur Airport's 75th anniversary celebration

According to Young, the park district has brought an air show to the area every 25 years. “Imagine, 75 years, how big of a bang this is going to be,” she said.

The public will be allowed in after the gates open at 10 a.m. The air show acts will begin performing at noon. The three-hour show will be the same each day. Paid parking is planned for the onsite parking lot.

The event will also have food trucks, family-friendly displays and the East End Grill available for visitors and participants.

Dacy, who plans about 25 airshows a year, believes the local airport is ideal for the event they will be bringing to Decatur.

“The site here is absolutely perfect to put on a show,” she said.

The Decatur Airport runways and spaces will be able to accommodate the show’s various sizes of aircrafts.

“There’s not a bad seat in the house,” she said. “The sky’s the theater.”

