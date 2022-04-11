Watch now: Annual fishing trip has friends hooked for life

As the bumper stickers and T-shirts often say, “A bad day of fishing is better than a good day at work.”

Mark Hogan, Mike Beck, Mark Miller and Barry Collins have been living the motto for 30 years. The four friends have an annual tradition to meet for a week on a Midwestern lake. “It’s the fastest week of the year,” Collins said.

“I can’t even sleep the night before,” Beck said. “I’m too wound up.”

The traditions and the trip have been important to the group since the first one in 1992.

They began in Southern Illinois, moving from one lake to another throughout a long weekend. The four men had young families and conserved funds where they could. “We would take everything, food, a camper. We’d sleep in the truck” Hogan said. “We went so cheap.”

The trip began as a four-day event and grew to a weeklong trip. They are gone the week before Mother’s Day. “But we’d be home on Sunday,” Hogan said.

The week is ideal for a fishing trip, according to the fishermen. No tournaments or families are on the lakes. Their favorite fish, crappie, are spawning. “So the fishing’s a little bit better,” Hogan said.

The men plan their entire year around their annual trip. When they would interview for new jobs, they made sure the company understood the importance of the trip. “We negotiated that time before we’d take a job,” Hogan said.

The trips have changed and adjusted over the years. The fishermen would choose a different lake each year, sometimes revisiting a favorite spot, which included Mill Creek Lake in eastern Illinois, Mark Twain State Park in Missouri, Reelfoot Lake State Park in Tennessee, and Kentucky Lake near Paducah, Kentucky. They settled into Mark Twain park and have been returning for more than 10 years. “We know the area, we know the lake,” Hogan said.

A few years into their yearly trips, they began to splurge, eating every meal in restaurants and renting hotel rooms. “But rather than pay for two hotel rooms, we would get one condo with two bedrooms, two baths. We had plenty of room for all four of us,” Beck said. “It was not much more money and a lot nicer place.”

After 30 years, the men have a routine down. Beck fixes breakfast, Miller fixes lunch, Hogan prepares dinner. “And Barry provides the bourbon,” Beck said.

The days would be spent entirely on the lake fishing, often late into the evening. “We just wore ourselves out,” Beck said about the first trips.

They now spend about eight hours fishing before they return to clean their catch. “And we’re having a better time,” Beck said. “We have more time to visit and sit back and relax.”

Beck was the only friend to miss just one of the fishing trips, two years ago during the first year of the pandemic.

According to Miller, it’s the camaraderie that brings the four friends together. “We’re basically like family now,” he said.

The bond started after Miller moved to the Decatur area in 1978. He began attending the same church as the other three men in Moweaqua. Now retired, he lives in Florida. Hogan and Beck still live in Moweaqua. Collins moved his family to Tennessee, but his mother still lives in the area. “The three guys would remind my mom to fix cinnamon rolls,” he said about the pre-travel tradition.

The four men begin planning their trips months in advance. However, the communication is not limited to the festivities or preparations. “Hardly a day goes by when we haven’t texted something to our group,” Collins said. “Sherri (his wife) says we’re worse than a hens’ club.”

“It’s just about life and stuff that happens to us,” Hogan said.

The men often catch more than 200 fish during the week. They would eat a few, then prepare and freeze the rest. The families would meet again throughout the year at each others’ homes to partake in the catch.

To commemorate their 25th anniversary, Hogan made a wooden box for each. Inside is a flask and two glasses with the initials of their last names engraved.

The wives and families understand the importance of the trip. “It’s just part of our life,” Hogan said. “They’re all for it.”

Little can alter their plans, including grandchildren. Hogan’s granddaughter, Sadie, was born the week of the trip in 2017. “We were there one night,” he said. “I took off to see the baby, and came back the very next night.”

The little girl often requests fish when she visits and is one of the first to ask about the family fish fry, according to her grandpa.

Three of the four men are retired and have devoted their free time to a fishing-related hobby. Beck builds cabins near the lakes in Shawnee National Forest. Miller builds custom fishing rods. And Hogan makes crappie jigs.

The stories they have told throughout the years have encouraged others to create their own annual events. “Younger friends have started their own traditions,” Hogan said. “But we’ve got it down to science.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.