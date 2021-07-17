Watch now: Annual Ride for Respect benefits Special Olympics

FORSYTH – Bob Kuhlmann has been involved in Special Olympics for years and on Saturday, was the featured speaker at the annual Ride for Respect, sponsored by Special Olympics and the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

“My mom helped with my speech,” said Kuhlmann, who can't choose a favorite event; he likes them all.

Riders and some car drivers paid $20 each, and $10 for passengers, to ride from Coziahr's Harley-Davidson in Forsyth to Andrae's Harley-Davidson in Champaign. All proceeds support Special Olympics, from medals for athletes to lunch at events to equipment and other costs. Events started back up in May and include a full schedule after the suspension of most events last year due to COVID-19.

“It's something I've supported for several years,” said Art Miller, a Champaign police officer. “We (law enforcement) support Special Olympics and it's something near and dear to my heart, so I like to support it every chance I get.”

The Law Enforcement Torch Run, said Beth Visel, who was selling T-shirts that also support the cause, holds a number of events annually to raise money. Coming up Aug. 20 is the Dunkin' On the Rooftop event, and on Sept. 18, the annual Bingo Night at the Elks Lodge in Savoy, with a Prohibition theme. Organizers are going to transform the Elks into a speakeasy.

“I've been involved for about nine years now,” said Visel, a University of Illinois police officer. “As soon as I had a chance to come to an event and volunteer, I said 'yes.' This is a great program and I can get behind this 100%.”

Special Olympics was founded in August 1968 by Eunice Kennedy Shriver as a way to offer year-round athletic opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. The worldwide organization serves 5 million participants in 172 countries.

Some of the expenses associated with the events include adaptive equipment, said Vanessa Duncan, Region I assistant director for development, such as the ramps used to adapt bowling for people who use wheelchairs or mobility assistance equipment. Bowling is one of the most popular activities, she added.

Athletes from age 8 and up participate in the Special Olympics, with activities ranging from track and field to bocce, which Duncan said is especially popular with older athletes who no longer want to participate in sports like volleyball and basketball.

This year is the second for Ride for Respect, which is scheduled between July 16 and Aug. 15, including a virtual ride, in which those who can't make it to an event set their own time and day for a ride to contribute.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

