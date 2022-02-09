 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Argenta embraces the cold with annual Icefest

  • 0
Watch now: Ice sculptor Aaric Kendall talks about his craft, Argent Icefest

Watch now: To see ice sculptor Aaric Kendall work his magic, point your smartphone at the QR code, then tap the link.

Aaric Kendell 1 020922.JPG

Argenta native Aaric Kendell works on an ice carving Wednesday to promote The Argenta Ice Fest to be held Saturday, Feb. 12. The event will feature ice carving demonstrations, family-friendly activities and a chili cook-off.

DECATUR — After only a few minutes with a chain saw, a large block of ice began to take the form of a whale, thanks to ice sculptor Aaric Kendall.

“There’s techniques and tricks of the trade,” he said. “But really you just gotta get in there and go after it.”

Kendall will be creating more sculptures during the Argenta Icefest on Saturday, Feb. 12, in downtown Argenta.

An ice sculptor for 26 years, Kendall’s work has been seen throughout the country at various events, competitions and festivals. He approached the members of Argenta in Motion in hopes of organizing a festival devoted to ice and the cold weather. “As a way to get the craft and the trade out there,” the Argenta native said.

Aaric Kendell 2 020922.JPG

February was the ideal month to hold the annual festival. “Obviously because we have the best chance of having cold weather,” Kendall said. “The ice can last the longest.”

According to organizers, the crowds seem to enjoy the community event, with a chili cook-off, live entertainment, demonstrations, and a drive-through event featuring the work of professional sculptors. “We’re going to be displaying the craft,” Kendall said.

Other ice sculptors displaying their talents during the event include Danny Bloss from Michigan, John Russell from St. Louis and Darren Best from Springfield.

After the event has ended and the guests have gone home, the rising temperatures melt the sculptures down. “Mother Nature takes them back,” Kendall said.

Aaric Kendell 3 020922.JPG

Kendall uses a variety of tools to make a block of ice come to life.

Temperatures below 25 degrees are best for making the creations. “The sun’s UV rays don’t affect the ice,” Kendall said about the low temps. “So that’s what we’re shooting for.”

Cindy Luedke is the chairperson for the Argenta Icefest and a member of Argenta in Motion.

The organization has also hosted the Fall Festival in September and the Safety Day in August. “The community group wants to improve things in town and make us grow,” Luedke said. “This is one of the events we came up with.”

After a revision of last year’s event, organizers will utilize some of the safety precautions. “But this year we’re back to adding some live demos,” Luedke said. “We have a few added activities, kind of easing back into things.”

Aaric Kendell 4 020922.JPG

Kendall is able to create his own blocks of ice. “It takes about five days to make two, 300 pound blocks,” he said.

Ice is an ideal material to work with, according to Kendall. “It has infinite possibilities,” he said. “You can weld it back together, you can fuse it back together, make something bigger than just the initial block.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

