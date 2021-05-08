Watch now: Boats gather on Lake Decatur for Crappie USA tourney

Seven-year-old Luke Swartz competed in the Crappie Kids Rodeo Saturday morning while his dad, Mike Swartz, was on the lake fishing in the tournament.

Luke’s mom, Trisha Swartz, watched her son fish and win the grand prize of a new fishing reel and rod and a pint-size tackle box filled with lures and other needed items.

“He has always fished,” she said about her son.

The Decatur family is often found on the lake. After years of fishing with family members, they bought a boat last year during the pandemic. Now that her husband has his own vessel, Trisha Swartz expects he will be fishing in more tournaments.

“We like to crappie fish for fun,” she said. “He’s never fished for crappie tournaments, but here he is.”

Crappie USA headquarters is in Louisville, Kentucky. Other regional tournaments began at the first of the year and will finish with the Classic Tournament scheduled for Oct. 15 and 16 on Lake Hartwell, South Carolina. The top two winners, amateur and professional, in each tournament throughout the year will compete in the Classic.

Along with opportunities to fish and organize similar tournaments, another highlight for Mansell during the Crappie USA tours is visiting a local bait shop.