Watch now: Central Illinois dons autumn finery

FUNKS GROVE — French philosopher and author Albert Camus called autumn “a second spring when every leaf is a flower.” It’s an apt description when the woods are filled with leaves of red, orange, yellow and purple.

Trees in Central Illinois are just starting to change into their autumn finery, and it’s too soon to know if we will get a beautiful bouquet of colorful fall trees or the leaves will quickly turn brown and fall down.

“The weather plays into that a little bit,” explained Mariah Myers, an environmental educator at Sugar Grove Nature Center near Funks Grove. “We have to have some nice sunny days mixed with the cool evenings in order for that color to really come out.”

The element of surprise is part of the fun. Being surrounded by colorful trees is an incredible experience, but so is seeing one blazing orange tree amid others of muted colors of tan, brown and pale yellow.

For updates from across the state, check the Fall Color Report at enjoyillinois.com.

The trees aren’t the only things providing fall colors. You may find deep yellow goldenrod and purple asters still blooming in the prairie or orange monarch or yellow clouded sulphur butterflies.

Just being outside in fall is its own reward.

Recommended for you…

Leah Thompson of Bloomington was at Sugar Grove Nature Center on a recent overcast day with her children.

“We just really like to be outside,” she said. “We like the cooler weather. We like to go on the trails and see the changing colors.”

The Bloomington-Normal area has some great places to go leaf-peeping. You don’t even have to leave town. Take a walk or ride a bike on Constitution Trail or visit one of the many Twin City parks, such as Bloomington’s Ewing Park or Normal’s Maxwell Park.

Comlara Park

Located northwest of Hudson, McLean County’s Comlara Park has numerous hiking trails (a few are currently closed for archery deer hunting). You can double your pleasure by viewing the trees reflected in Evergreen Lake.

Great colors can often be found at Many Pines Cove, off Ropp Road on the park’s west side, where sweet gum trees mingle with evergreens. Sweet gums, whose leaves turn into a variety of colors, also line the roads around the park, making this a good drive, too.

The park is celebrating Fall Colors Family Day from 1 to 9 p.m. Oct. 16. Activities include hayrack rides and games as well as marshmallow and wiener roasts.

Funks Grove

The same maple trees that provide sap for Funks Grove’s famous maple “sirup” also provide a wonderful golden glow when in full fall display. Take the trail to the Chapel in the Trees near the Funks Grove Church, 7054 E. 535 North Road, McLean, or one of the trails from the Sugar Grove Nature Center.

“My absolute favorite part is the drive in when you hit the tunnel of trees,” said Myers. There’s also a short loop trail in Imagination Grove that’s good for those with small children along, she said.

Merwin Preserve

The ParkLands Foundation has several preserves worth exploring in McLean and Woodford counties. You can learn more about them at parklandsfoundation.org. One of the most popular spots is the Merwin Preserve, 25777 N. 1925 East Road, Lexington, about 2 miles from Lake Bloomington.

The Mackinaw River runs through the preserve and its trails give you a bird’s eye view from a bluff as well as at river level. These trails have a lot of ups and downs, so trekking poles can be helpful.

Moraine View State Park

Another place good for both driving and hiking is Moraine View State Park near LeRoy. The trees reflect nicely in Dawson Lake. Kayak rentals are available through Oct. 17. Call 866-724-6398 for more information.

The Tall Timber Trail, which has backpacking tent sites, is a good place to hike surrounded by tall trees, as its name implies. For those seeking a shorter, more level trail, try Timber Point Trail, which also takes you along the lake.

Starved Rock State Park

About an hour’s drive north of Bloomington-Normal are Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks near Utica. Both can be very crowded on weekends, so get there early or try a weekday. You can experience the sweet citrus smell of sassafras leaves crushed underfoot, expansive views of the Illinois River Valley from overlooks at Starved Rock and a variety of colors in the woods.

Ottawa and Kaskaskia canyons on the east end of the park can be a little less crowded. The view of the woods looking out from the back of Council Overhang is one of my favorites.

Fall Colors Weekend is Oct. 16-17. The park offers free guided hikes, but advance registration is required. Go to http:/starvedrockstatepark_programs.eventbrite.com.

Starved Rock Lodge offers guided river cruises, some combined with meals or hikes. Prices range from $25 to $45. Check out starvedrocklodge.com/activities/water-cruise.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0