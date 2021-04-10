Watch now: Central Illinois trading card collectors celebrate the grand opening of Burks Sportscards' new location in Decatur

DECATUR -- Eric Burks has been collecting and trading sports cards since he was 12 years old. While in college in 2005, he started selling cards on eBay and Burks Sportscards was born.
He has operated his shop on Prairie Avenue in Decatur since July 2016 and on Monday, some 16 years since he took his card selling online, he opened a new location in Decatur at 1303 E Pershing Road.
"My emotions are just like wow, I'm excited that everyone came out to support the shop. My wife and family came and helped me today and there is a lot of love in the room," Burks said. "People that really appreciate the grind, day-in and day-out, that I've put into the business. I'm super excited and super grateful."
Burks new shop offers a lot of room to flip through boxes of cards, big screen TVs with the a game on all the time and boxes upon boxes of sports card to purchase and rip open. He has also expanded into some snacks and drinks as well as Burks Sportscards t-shirts.
"We try to be as invested as possible into everybody and I think that means a lot to people. It is a family atmosphere and a trusting atmosphere. Somewhere people can go where there is no bad blood and no bad feelings," he said. "They could go anywhere else to spend their money and go anywhere else to spend their time and we are truly blessed for that."
Taking a spot at one of Burks' tables on Saturday was Matt Crawford, from Maroa, and his daughter Kinsley Crawford, 6, who were opening a box of football cards.
"She opens them and she loves the reaction of what we get. She opens them fast and she has pulled some really good autographs this year. She loves getting to do it," Matthew Crawford said. "I collected as a kid growing up and then fell off a bit. About two years, I started picking it back up and it went crazy this year. I collect and sell and I have a pretty good collection now."
Crawford has been a regular at Burks older location since getting back into the hobby.
"I met Eric about a year and half ago and we have become friends over time and bought a lot of cards off of him. It has been great to get to know him," Crawford said. "The shop is great and it is nice to have so much more space so that more people can get together and open stuff up together. It is really nice and I'm really happy for him."
Crawford also sells some sports cards online and has taken advantage of the increased interest sports cards.
"People can make a lot of money and so the biggest thing I compare it to is taking a gamble," he said. "I would rather buy this than a scratch off or a lottery ticket. You are hoping to hit a few good one and have a good time doing it."
For the modern card collector, a key problem is finding products in stores. Some depend on Target and Walmart to purchase new packs but customers often line up for hours in anticipation of the new arrival of new stock.
Will Johnson and his wife Ashley Johnson traveled over to the new location from Urbana on Saturday, in part to find new product at Burks' shop. Will collects basketball cards and Ashley has a growing Peyton Manning collection and both have been impressed by Burks' kindness to everyone.
"In Urbana, Walmart sells their cards at 3 p.m. in their electronics department. I was wondering why I couldn't find anything on the shelves and that was why," Will Johnson said. "Burks has come a long way. I've been a customer for a few years. He's down to earth and he treats you right as a customer. The first time we met him, it was like we had known him for years."
Father and son Dylan O'Neill and Jeremy O'Neill, 8, collect Pokémon cards and have also struggled to find cards in big-box stores around the area.
"If you aren't there in the first hour or two of it being in stock, it is gone," Dylan O'Neill said. "You have to beat the guys at the big-box stores, so it is nice to be able to come here and get some, it eases some of the pressure.
"We came out today because I wanted to see the new shop and Eric has done a great job. He is super nice to everybody. Although we are not big into sports, he does Pokémon and there aren't a lot of places that are into that. It is nice to have that here."
Dylan collected Pokémon cards as a kid in the late 90's but his top cards are lost to time.
"My fancy Charizard stuff is long gone. I moved to Georgia when I was 10 and I think the other kids stole them back then. Now coming back to it, that hurts some," he said. "Someone bought (Jeremy) some cards two years ago and it got me back into it and I thought lets do this together, this is so cool. I like to collect the vintage Pokémon and show my son what th at meant to me."
As the popularity of sports and trading cards continues see incredible growth, Burks is happy to see a goal he has had for a while become a reality.
"It is the same level of craziness going on in the card collecting market right now. Some of the stuff has settled a little bit but you want to be in a position where you don't necessarily have to sell something. You don't have to let it go," Burks said. "(Opening the new store) has been awesome and I feel blessed. This was a vision of mine and sometimes visions don't come to fruition if you don't take action and take steps."
Former Nokomis and Chatham Glenwood standout Reid Detmers' first baseball cards
2020 Bowman First Edition #BD-41 Reid Detmers
2019 Panini Prizm Draft Picks #105 Reid Detmers Autograph
2020 Donruss Baseball #AP2 Pink Reid Detmers
2020 Donruss Baseball #AP2 Reid Detmers
2020 Panini Contenders Baseball #DPT-RD Reid Detmers Autograph
2020 Panini Contenders Baseball #FR-10 Reid Detmers
2020 Panini USA Baseball Stars & Stripes #3 Reid Detmers
2020 Panini USA Baseball Stars & Stripes #78 Reid Detmers
2020 Panini USA Baseball Stars & Stripes #J-RD Redi Detmers Autograph
2020 Panini USA Baseball Stars & Stripes #J-RD Reid Detmers Jersey
2020 Panini USA Baseball Stars & Stripes #USJ-RD Reid Detmers Autograph Relic
2020 Panini USA Baseball Stars & Stripes #USJ-RE Reid Detmers Autograph Relic
