Watch now: Central Illinois trading card collectors celebrate the grand opening of Burks Sportscards' new location in Decatur

For the modern card collector, a key problem is finding products in stores. Some depend on Target and Walmart to purchase new packs but customers often line up for hours in anticipation of the new arrival of new stock.

Will Johnson and his wife Ashley Johnson traveled over to the new location from Urbana on Saturday, in part to find new product at Burks' shop. Will collects basketball cards and Ashley has a growing Peyton Manning collection and both have been impressed by Burks' kindness to everyone.

"In Urbana, Walmart sells their cards at 3 p.m. in their electronics department. I was wondering why I couldn't find anything on the shelves and that was why," Will Johnson said. "Burks has come a long way. I've been a customer for a few years. He's down to earth and he treats you right as a customer. The first time we met him, it was like we had known him for years."

Father and son Dylan O'Neill and Jeremy O'Neill, 8, collect Pokémon cards and have also struggled to find cards in big-box stores around the area.

"If you aren't there in the first hour or two of it being in stock, it is gone," Dylan O'Neill said. "You have to beat the guys at the big-box stores, so it is nice to be able to come here and get some, it eases some of the pressure.