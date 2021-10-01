Watch now: Chalk the Walk kicks off Millikin University homecoming weekend

DECATUR — Reminiscent of a grade schooler, Millikin University senior Linnea Nordstrom spent Friday morning coloring the sidewalk on the northside of Shilling Hall for the college event, Chalk the Walk.

Her creation was an elaborate representation of her sorority, Alpha Phi Omega.

“We were one of the first organizations to get here,” Nordstrom said after more than an hour perfecting the yellow, blue and white design.

Her creation took up most of a sidewalk slab with the sorority name, symbol and principals — Leadership, Friendship, Service. This year was the first year for Nordstrom to take part in Chalk the Walk, a Millikin homecoming event. “But I’ve always liked walking around and seeing all of them,” Nordstrom said about the creations. “It’s a really fun thing we do.”

Other Millikin organizations were given the opportunity to color the campus for the annual Chalk the Walk, kicking off the homecoming festivities on Friday.

As the University Center Board president, Katie Bodlak helped organize the homecoming events for the weekend. Chalk the Walk has been an annual event for several years, she said.

“It’s a great opportunity for different student organizations to get more involved,” Bodlak said. “It’s a fun way to make the campus more beautiful for homecoming as the alumni start to get here today.”

The Millikin campus will host various homecoming activities, including the Family Fun on the Quad on Saturday. The 2021 homecoming parade scheduled for Saturday was cancelled Friday afternoon due to forecasted inclement weather.

Millikin University Homecoming events -Family Fun on the Quad; 10 a.m. Saturday. Activities include a bounce house, face painting and a balloon artist. -Baseball Alumni Game; 10 a.m. Saturday, Workman Family Baseball Field -James Millikin Homestead Open House, 10 a.m. Saturday Check out other activities at millikin.edu/alumni-friends/events/homecoming/schedule-events

The chalk creations were automatically entered into a contest. “It’s a fun way they can also get funding for their organization,” Bodlak said.

Prizes include $500 for first prize, $200 for second, and $100 for third. Criteria includes creativity and an accurate representation of the organization.

Millikin junior Tate Heinle created an elaborate lion for his fraternity, Sigma Alpha Epsilon. “The lion is one of the symbols of the organization,” he said.

Along with Chalk the Walk, students decorated the campus or showed their school pride by painting windows or adding a special frame to Facebook posts. Friday’s creative chalk creations provided a colorful scene around Shilling Hall.

“It makes walking to class exciting,” Heinle said. “It makes the campus seem more alive to see all the organizations.”

