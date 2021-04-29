Watch now: Children's Museum of Illinois gets new CEO

DECATUR — The interim label has been dropped.
Abby Koester has been named president and CEO of Children's Museum of Illinois on a permanent basis.
Museum officials credited Koester, who held the interim title for the past eight months, for the museum's survival through a 13-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The museum reopened at 25% capacity on April 23.
"Several museums across the county were forced to close permanently due to the shutdown, including some in neighboring communities," said board chair Christina Bolsen. "Abby worked to ensure Children's Museum of Illinois was in a position to survive."
Koester has been with the museum since January 2016, serving as the the vice president of operations. She previously served for six years as the program and special event coordinator for the Terre Haute Children's Museum in Indiana.
She is a graduate of Indiana State University with a degree in recreation and sports management and a minor in non-profit management.
Koester said the museum has a long way to go before being fully recovered, but that she was excited to be open again.
"The building was empty for so long," she said. "Seeing all the exciting faces, on both kids and adults, was a pretty incredible experience."
Former CEO Amber Kaylor departed in August 2020 after being named CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois.
The lakeside facility opened in 1995. It underwent a multimillion dollar expansion a few years ago.