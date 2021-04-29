Watch now: Children's Museum of Illinois gets new CEO

DECATUR — The interim label has been dropped.

Abby Koester has been named president and CEO of Children's Museum of Illinois on a permanent basis.

Museum officials credited Koester, who held the interim title for the past eight months, for the museum's survival through a 13-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The museum reopened at 25% capacity on April 23.

"Several museums across the county were forced to close permanently due to the shutdown, including some in neighboring communities," said board chair Christina Bolsen. "Abby worked to ensure Children's Museum of Illinois was in a position to survive."

Koester has been with the museum since January 2016, serving as the the vice president of operations. She previously served for six years as the program and special event coordinator for the Terre Haute Children's Museum in Indiana.

She is a graduate of Indiana State University with a degree in recreation and sports management and a minor in non-profit management.