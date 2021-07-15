Watch now: Civil War flag makes its way back to Decatur

DECATUR — Worn, torn and tattered, a piece of history has made its way back to Decatur.

A Civil War flag was donated to the Macon County History Museum in April through a family now living in Wisconsin.

According to Nathan Pierce, executive director for the Macon County History Museum, Jeffrey Lyons donated the flag hoping it will be preserved for future generations.

“This flag was carried by the 116th Illinois Infantry,” Pierce said. “His ancestor was the one that, one way or another, acquired the flag after the war ended.”

The ancestor and Civil War veteran was George Lyons, who lived in Decatur in 1959. He enlisted three years later for the local Civil War regiment, Pierce said. “He was only 17 at the time, which wasn’t terribly uncommon at the time,” he said.

The flag would have received its wounds through several battles, including the Siege of Vicksburg, Battle of Arkansas Post, and Missionary Ridge. According to the Lyons’ family history, the flag was also on display on a pontoon boat during a blockade on the Tennessee River.

“Finally that regiment ended up finishing their time with General Sherman on the March to the Sea,” Pierce said.

The flag started out in Decatur. Made by a group of local women, it was hand stitched and sent to the troops during the war.

“Unfortunately it was made of silk, except the tassels and the backing,” Pierce said. “That’s why it’s in such terrible shape, not to mention all the elements it would have had to survive during the years of war.”

The Lyons family had possession of the flag for more than 150 years. “So it’s just been passed down from generation to generation,” Pierce said.

After researching the flag’s history, the family decided to bring it back to its original location. Little of the red material can be seen. The blue panel has worn slits throughout. The flag’s poor condition made storing and displaying the relic difficult, even for the local museum.

“Something like that, you can’t take up space in your house just having it laying on the table,” Pierce said. “Unfortunately we’re in that situation too.”

The slightest movement causes pieces of the flag to flake off, a problem the museum experienced by simply folding and unfolding it. “And it’s only going to get worse,” Pierce said.

The Civil War flag will be on display for the remainder of July. Afterwards, it will be stored in an archival box.

“It can never be hung or permanently exhibited,” Pierce said. “Silk just wasn’t meant to last.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

