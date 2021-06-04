Watch now: Clay Gerhard named executive director of Decatur Park District

DECATUR — Clay Gerhard keeps coming back to the Decatur Park District.

“You tend to always come back to the place that's home, and that's what it feels like for me,” said Gerhard, 39, who has been named executive director of the park district, pending approval by the board at its June 16 meeting. “I'm here where I'm meant to be.”

Gerhard, who currently serves as director of operations, was the unanimous selection of the board of commissioners to succeed Bill Clevenger when he retires Sept. 3.

“We congratulate Mr. Gerhard on his promotion to executive director and we thank him for his willingness to lead this award-winning agency,” park board president Stacey Young said.

Gerhard began working for the park district after graduating from Millikin University. He left to work for Millikin, then returned to the park district. He left again to work for Richland Community College as director of operations, then returned to the park district a third time in January 2019 to serve in the same capacity, as director of operations.

“The park district is a great asset to the community and a great place to work with a phenomenal staff,” he said. “I'm excited to move forward.”

Gerhard said Clevenger has always been a friend and a mentor. During the summer, he expects to continue to work closely with Clevenger as they prepare to make the transition.

Gerhard is a native of Decatur who lives in the city with his wife, Andrea, and their four children. He said he can't imagine living anywhere else.

“We have so much to offer in our small town, and a great park district is one of the greatest assets a community can have,” he said.

