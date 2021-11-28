 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert featured
EXPLORE WITH LENORE

Watch now: Cold-weather action aplenty at Douglas-Hart Nature Center

  • 0

The Douglas-Hart Nature Center in Mattoon features 70 acres of woodlands, prairies and fresh-water ecosystems along with a well-equipped visitors center. Jennifer Day Tariq, executive director of the Douglas-Hart Foundation, discusses some of its features.

MATTOON — What was once farmland is now a nature center with 70 acres of woodlands, prairie and fresh-water ecosystem, providing a place for education and relaxation just outside of Mattoon.

Work on the Douglas-Hart Nature Center began in the late 1960s with the planting of 10,000 trees, said Jennifer Day Tariq, executive director of the Douglas-Hart Foundation.

Now, half of the 70 acres is woodlands.

20211124_091215.jpg

Jennifer Day Tariq, executive director of the Douglas-Hart Foundation, explains how a pond at the Douglas-Hart Nature Center in Mattoon is used for educational programs. Families can also pick up food at the visitors center to feed the fish.

“We have 15,000 annual visitors that maybe attend field trips, Scout programs, five special events a year or just to come walk our trails,” said Tariq.

One of those special events is coming up from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9-11 and 16-18, the Winter Wonderland Walk.

The walk takes visitors along a half-mile loop trail with 25 lighted winter scenes and there will be hot chocolate to help you keep warm. There is no charge, but donations are welcome.

20211124_091329.jpg

A restored prairie is part of the 70-acre Douglas-Hart Nature Center in Mattoon. Shown here on Nov. 8, the prairie is filled with wildflowers in summer and early fall.

Trails at the nature center, located at 2204 DeWitt Ave. E, Mattoon, are open from sunrise to sunset. The visitors center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Approximately two miles of trails provide access to the woods, prairie and other features. The trails are ADA-compliant and stroller-accessible. You can learn by reading informational signs and plaques identifying trees or just immerse yourself in nature, listening to birds chirping or chipmunks and squirrels scurrying through the leaves.

20211124_091947.jpg

A pair of bison sculptures at the Douglas-Hart Nature Center are a reminder of what used to roam freely in the Prairie State.

You can even pose for a selfie with bison sculptures that are a tribute to the Prairie State’s past.

The site connects to the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail, a nearly 13-mile paved trail that runs between Mattoon and Charleston. Bikes are not allowed on the nature center trails. Racks are available for securing your bike while you explore on foot.

A pond with a floating dock lets participants in fresh-water ecosystem field trips get close to the water and dip in nets to study pond life and water quality. But you don’t have to be part of a school field trip to enjoy it.

20211124_091455.jpg

Jennifer Day Tariq, executive director of the Douglas-Hart Foundation, walks along one of the trails at the Douglas-Hart Nature Center in Mattoon on Nov. 8.

“One of the favorite activities for families is to grab fish food up at our visitors center and come out and feed the fish,” said Tariq.

Fish in the pond, created in the 1970s, include bluegill, bass and carp, she said.

An ephemeral pond, whose level fluctuates throughout the year, is home of salamanders and frogs. The latter were quick to hop away before I could get a picture.

There also is an outdoor nature play area with climbing structures, a zip line, a swing and a stump trail.

20211124_093748.jpg

Signs along the trails at the Douglas-Hart Nature Center help educate visitors. Conversion of the site from agricultural fields to a nature area began in the late 1960s with the planting of 10,000 trees.

“The concept behind nature play is it gives that sense of wonder to kids,” explained Tariq. “They can romp and play without disturbing habitat here. … And then when they go to the other site features, they know that that’s for wildlife and to be respectful of nature.”

Inside the visitors center, there are exhibits that include live animals, a bird observation area to look out at a variety of feeders, a play room and a well-stocked library with books for all ages, including adults.

The nature center serves a nine-county area, but everyone is welcome. In addition to the nature center, the foundation manages two other properties in Coles County: Friendship Garden, which is an urban garden in Mattoon, and the Whiteside Garden, which is a botanical and arboretum garden in Charleston.

More information is available by calling 217-235-4644 or on their website, www.dhnature.org.

Watch now: Tour of Illinois state parks

Watch now: Tour of Giant City State Park in Makanda, Illinois
National

Watch now: Tour of Giant City State Park in Makanda, Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0
Watch now: Tour of Ferne Clyffe State Park in Goreville, Illinois
National

Watch now: Tour of Ferne Clyffe State Park in Goreville, Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0
Watch now: Tour of the Cache River State Natural Area in Belknap, Illinois
National

Watch now: Tour of the Cache River State Natural Area in Belknap, Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0
Watch now: Tour of Fort Massac State Park near Metropolis
National

Watch now: Tour of Fort Massac State Park near Metropolis

  • Updated
  • 0
Watch now: Tour of Cave-In-Rock State Park along Ohio River
National

Watch now: Tour of Cave-In-Rock State Park along Ohio River

  • Updated
  • 0
+5 
Lenore Sobota mugshot

Lenore

Sobota
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch now: Forging a new path at Chinquapin Bluffs

Watch now: Forging a new path at Chinquapin Bluffs

Chinquapin Bluffs, located in Woodford County, is the largest preserve owned by ParkLands. The foundation is a private, nonprofit organization, founded in 1967, to protect, restore and manage natural land in the Mackinaw River watershed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News