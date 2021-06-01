Watch now: Crews get carnival ready for start of Macon County Fair

Crews were at the Macon County Fairground on Tuesday prepping the rides and carnival games ahead of the fair's start on Wednesday.
The A&A Attractions carnival will open the fair Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. and run through Sunday night.
Some of the other attractions at the fair include Highway 615 Country Band Thursday night at 7:30 p.m., helicopter rides on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m., as well as a rodeo at 7 p.m., Friday.
The Jameson Freeway Band performs Saturday at 9 p.m. and the fair concludes Sunday with a demolition derby at 6 p.m.
