Watch now: Crews get carnival ready for start of Macon County Fair

The pandemic closed most last year, but the public is ready to go to the fair.

Crews were at the Macon County Fairground on Tuesday prepping the rides and carnival games ahead of the fair's start on Wednesday.

The A&A Attractions carnival will open the fair Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. and run through Sunday night.

Watch now: After years of work, Splash Cove makes big splash

Some of the other attractions at the fair include Highway 615 Country Band Thursday night at 7:30 p.m., helicopter rides on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m., as well as a rodeo at 7 p.m., Friday.

The Jameson Freeway Band performs Saturday at 9 p.m. and the fair concludes Sunday with a demolition derby at 6 p.m. 

Click here for a complete schedule.

