Watch now: Decatur airport to get new fire station/maintenance facility

DECATUR — Construction at the Decatur Airport has begun for a new maintenance facility, which will house snow removal equipment and the airport’s fire trucks.

Updates on the progress were addressed during the Decatur Park District’s monthly board meeting Wednesday.

According to Decatur Airport Director Tim Wright, the updates are expected to cost approximately $6.5 million, with plans to be finished by March 2023. “We’re going to be building a brand new facility,” he said.

The four hangars on the site, visible from Airport Road, have been demolished to make way for the project.

“It’s going to be more centrally located for the airport, to better serve the airport and the people who use the airport,” Wright said. “Some of the delays have been getting the materials and steel.”

The airport received funding from the CARES Act through the federal government. Local contractor Christy-Foltz has been hired to complete the project.

The airport currently shares a fire station with the city of Decatur. The city has announced plans for a new Fire Station 7, which will serve the southeast side of the city.

The new city fire house will be located on Chestnut Avenue just south of U.S. 36, which is south of the railroad tracks and close to areas that have grown in population.

During Wednesday's meeting, the board members also discussed updates from the park district's summer facilities, including golf courses, Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater and Overlook Adventure Park. The facilities have been closed for the season, except for Red Tail Run Golf Club.

“On the park side, we are starting the winterization process,” said Clay Gerhard, executive director. “We’re now on to the parks, so shutting down bathrooms and water in various parks.”

Repairs and refurbishing projects will continue through the winter.

One of the last events, Scovill Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo, was a success, according to Jamie Gower, director of Recreation & Facilities. “We ended that with 12,069 tickets,” he said. “Which are really good numbers. That’s where we want to be.”

Overlook Adventure Park also closed for the season during the past weekend. The attendance numbers were better than 2020. “But not as good as 2019,” Gower said. “It was very difficult to keep staff out there and trained.”

Splash Cove’s inaugural season was successful, Gower said. “But Overlook, Splash Cove, the Zoo, we’re vying for the same people,” he said. “We’re competing with ourselves.”

Trees on the Tees To order tickets for the Trees on the Trees, visit the Decatur Park District website.

The park district has planned activities throughout the winter, including the Turkey Trot on Nov. 20, a PJ Party with Santa Claus at Scovill Zoo on Dec. 11, and Trees on the Tees at Hickory Point Golf Course Dec. 9-12 and 15-19. Tickets for the Trees on Tees will be available at 10 a.m. Thursday.

“We’ve started putting lights on buildings,” Gerhard said about the golf course decorations.

