Watch now: Decatur Airport welcomes US Air Force firepower to celebratory air show

DECATUR — Traffic will be getting heavier as the weekend approaches, not only in the streets, but also in the air.

The 75th Anniversary Air Show will celebrate the Decatur Airport with aircraft festivities on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14 and 15, at the airport grounds. The event is free; however, parking will be $5.

The show will host military and civilian aircraft demonstrations and displays. Food trucks and vendors will be available during the family event.

On Tuesday, those visiting the airport had the opportunity to see two of the featured aircraft as they landed.

U.S. Air Force Capt. Haden Fullam, 33, touched down in an A-10 Thunderbolt II, the Air Force premier close air support aircraft. “Our whole job in life is to take care of the men and women on the ground,” he said. “We specialize in close air support, combat search-and-rescue and air patrol.”

During the weekend event, Fullam will demonstrate the plane's full combat performance capabilities. “You’re going to see how fast it can go, how slow it can go, how tight it can turn,” he said. “You’re going to see typical aerobatic maneuvers, you're going to see us do loops and rolls and everything in between.”

The A-10 airplanes that will be seen during the air show are approximately 40 years old. The planes and the pilots are still on active duty.

“Both of these are fully mission-capable A-10s that you'll see on the line at any Air Force base that has an A-10 station there,” Fullam said.

Other specialty aircraft scheduled for the air show include the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, The Super Stearman Big Red, Warbird T-6, Three Ship Formation Aerobatics, T-Clips Comedy and Aerobatics, Skip Stewart’s Prometheus, Michael Vaknin’s Extra 300, and Rob Holland’s High Energy Monoplane.

According to Julia Dacy, show operations coordinator for Dacy Airshows, the event has an impressive lineup of acts. “In the air show world, everyone here has won awards in the industry,” she said. “Everybody in our air show industry is talking about this show.”

The event will have aircraft, on the ground as well as in the air, for all enthusiasts and their families, Dacy said. Displays and demonstrations from the past and the present will be exhibited. She suggests families visiting the air show bring lawn chairs or blankets. No coolers will be allowed.

“It’s going to go non-stop. There’s no intermission, no breaks,” she said. “It’s going to be hard-hitting action and excitement for everyone.”

The organizers want to highlight the local airport, along with the aircraft.

In 1932, the 60-acre grounds housed the Decatur Airport. The Decatur Park District took control of the business in 1943.

“The thing about these airshows is that it brings people out to the airport that don’t even realize there’s an airport in town that does all this cool stuff,” Dacy said. “There’s this great airport and they don't know what business takes place here everyday.”

