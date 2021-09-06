 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert featured
LABOR DAY 2021

Watch now: Decatur unions highlighted in Monday's Labor Day Parade and Picnic

Labor Day Parade 2021

Former Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown was the grand marshal for the 2021 Labor Day Parade in downtown Decatur.

 Donnette Beckett
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Whether they walked, rode or caught candy, members of Central Illinois unions filled the streets of downtown Decatur on Monday.

The Labor Day Parade began in the morning with people and products from various industries representing their unions. After the parade, families and community members were invited to the Labor Day Picnic in Fairview Park.

Maggie Moore brought her children, Haddie, 5, and Hannah, 3, to the parade. As a union family, she understands the importance of the organizations.

“We support it and walk in it, but, at the beginning, we’re just sitting here to get candy,” Moore said.

Labor Day parade 2021

Hannah Moore, 3, left, and her sister Haddie Moore, 5, collect candy during the 2021 Labor Day Parade, while their mother Maggie Moore holds the bag.

Moore’s husband, James, has been a member of a union for 13 years. She also was raised in a union family.

“There’s a lot of support,” she said. “It’s a good living wage.”

Former Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown was selected as the grand marshal for the parade. Although he is retired, he said he still has a working relationship with the community and the unions. “I was able to build and sustain it,” he said.

The parade was one of the few opportunities for Brown and others to socialize on the traditional last day of summer. “It’s great just being amongst the community,” Brown said.

Although families appeared to enjoy the parade highlights, more family fun awaited them at the Labor Day Picnic, taking over Fairview Park.

Labor Day Parade 2021

Kyle Houser, 3, front, gathers candy with friends and family, Ava Houser, 3, right, Olivia Flanders, 5, back, and Hailey Houser, 8, standing, during the Labor Day Parade on Monday in downtown Decatur.

According to Lloyd Holman, Labor Day Picnic chair, the event was a celebration for labor unions.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
We Are One Community continues tradition of giving to Macon County charities

“It’s bringing people together and showcasing a little bit of what labor does in the community everyday,” he said. “We get out into the community, volunteer our time.”

Labor Day Picnic 2021

Addyson Vaughn, 13, waits for Patti Woods to make her balloon animal during the 2021 Labor Day Picnic in Fairview Park.

Labor Day is an opportunity to bring working families together, according to Amy Rueff, resource director for the Illinois AFL-CIO.

“It’s the one day a year we highlight and showcase the workers,” she said. “And it’s the one day a year we all get together. We all work 40, 60 hours a week, so we don’t get together very often. On Labor Day, we have that day to come together and share in solidarity and have a good time.”

Labor Day 2021

Akaria Hopson, 8, played games during the 2021 Labor Day Picnic in Fairview Park.

The picnic offered families events which featured food, games, beverages, a balloon artist, face painting, raffles, and community giveaways. The annual picnic was once held at the Macon County Fairground. “But we outgrew that,” Holman said.

Time and talents: Union volunteers offer vital support to local non-profits

Tim Moeller, 63, is a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 146. He has attended the Decatur Labor Day Picnic for years. He has been a part of the community representing his unions, volunteering whenever possible. “We support Decatur,” he said about the local unions.

Monday’s events were opportunities for the unions to show support for each other as well.

“It shows solidarity for the unions,” Moeller said. “And then I get to see a bunch of people that have retired and lots of people I haven’t seen on a daily basis.”

How Decatur helped shape what became known as Memorial Day

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News