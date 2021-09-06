Watch now: Decatur unions highlighted in Monday's Labor Day Parade and Picnic

DECATUR — Whether they walked, rode or caught candy, members of Central Illinois unions filled the streets of downtown Decatur on Monday.

The Labor Day Parade began in the morning with people and products from various industries representing their unions. After the parade, families and community members were invited to the Labor Day Picnic in Fairview Park.

Maggie Moore brought her children, Haddie, 5, and Hannah, 3, to the parade. As a union family, she understands the importance of the organizations.

“We support it and walk in it, but, at the beginning, we’re just sitting here to get candy,” Moore said.

Moore’s husband, James, has been a member of a union for 13 years. She also was raised in a union family.

“There’s a lot of support,” she said. “It’s a good living wage.”

Former Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown was selected as the grand marshal for the parade. Although he is retired, he said he still has a working relationship with the community and the unions. “I was able to build and sustain it,” he said.

The parade was one of the few opportunities for Brown and others to socialize on the traditional last day of summer. “It’s great just being amongst the community,” Brown said.

Although families appeared to enjoy the parade highlights, more family fun awaited them at the Labor Day Picnic, taking over Fairview Park.

According to Lloyd Holman, Labor Day Picnic chair, the event was a celebration for labor unions.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s bringing people together and showcasing a little bit of what labor does in the community everyday,” he said. “We get out into the community, volunteer our time.”

Labor Day is an opportunity to bring working families together, according to Amy Rueff, resource director for the Illinois AFL-CIO.

“It’s the one day a year we highlight and showcase the workers,” she said. “And it’s the one day a year we all get together. We all work 40, 60 hours a week, so we don’t get together very often. On Labor Day, we have that day to come together and share in solidarity and have a good time.”

The picnic offered families events which featured food, games, beverages, a balloon artist, face painting, raffles, and community giveaways. The annual picnic was once held at the Macon County Fairground. “But we outgrew that,” Holman said.

Tim Moeller, 63, is a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 146. He has attended the Decatur Labor Day Picnic for years. He has been a part of the community representing his unions, volunteering whenever possible. “We support Decatur,” he said about the local unions.

Monday’s events were opportunities for the unions to show support for each other as well.

“It shows solidarity for the unions,” Moeller said. “And then I get to see a bunch of people that have retired and lots of people I haven’t seen on a daily basis.”

How Decatur helped shape what became known as Memorial Day

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.