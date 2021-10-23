Watch now: Decatur's Habitat for Humanity ready for Christmas

DECATUR — Evelyn Deverell has been waiting almost a year for the Habitat for Humanity Christmas Restore to open.

“They were here last year,” she said. “It wasn’t this big, not quite.”

The holiday store, filled with donated Christmas decorations for the festive types, opened for the season on Saturday.

Located at 802 E. Wood St. in Decatur, the shop houses the Christmas items next door to Habitat for Humanity’s Restore shop.

“I’ve bought several things,” Deverell said about her last visit in 2020. “I’ve been waiting for it to open this year. And today is the first day.”

Dawn Vieweg along with the staff organized the items and displays.

“It’s just Christmas,” she said about the stock.

The building was once the home of the Labor Ready Temp Agency. In two weeks, Vieweg and her staff were able to move the furniture out and replace it with the large selection of holiday decorations.

Recommended for you…

The displays highlight many needed holiday items, including lights, trees of various sizes, candle holders and Christmas tins. “And a humongous outdoor snowman,” Vieweg said.

More items are stored on the second floor of the building. The staff will also continue to accept holiday donations. Therefore, the displays will evolve as the season continues.

To add a festive touch, Christmas music is heard throughout the store. A dedicated corner of the store is reserved for showing Christmas movies on a television.

“And we have our Habitat Tree in the middle of the room,” Vieweg said. “People can sign up to volunteer to help us, and they can still apply for a home.”

All of the proceeds from the Christmas Restore are given to the local Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit housing organization.

The store is organized in themes or categories, such as a dining room table and kitchen area filled with Christmas place settings, glasses and serving pieces, a Victorian living room, as well as other sections devoted to snowmen, angels, Santas, cookie jars, crystal, floral arrangements, and a corner with a forest of trees and wreaths.

“There are also a few items I could personalize for them,” Vieweg said.

Vieweg said they have taken pride in the displays, with the staff getting ready for the holidays in just a few weeks.

“Yes, I love the Grinch,” said employee Lindsey Binkley. “But you kind of have to love Christmas.”

Days before the store was ready, Binkley spoke with future customers as they anxiously awaited the opening.

“We had people stopping while we were taking stuff over to the other building,” she said. “They were stopping in the middle of the road.”

Deverell had made a Christmas list before she arrived Saturday morning. Large Santa Clauses and snowmen were at the top.

“And small trees and whatever else I might find,” she said. “They have so many things. I just have to look around about three times.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.