Watch now: Decatur's Harley Grinch prefers a motorcycle over a sleigh

FORSYTH — When it comes to spreading Christmas cheer, Santa can keep his sleigh.

The Harley Grinch prefers to do it from the seat of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and he has gained quite the following the past couple weeks, wheeling up to numerous events around Decatur.

“If you get a chance to make anybody smile, take it,” said Gary Garner, donning his fuzzy Grinch costume and Santa Claus suit during an appearance at Coziahr Harley-Davidson to support a toy drive going on there. He was joined by "Martha Mae" — AKA his wife, Mindy.

While there he got to visit with 5-year-old Aryanna Watkins, who was wearing a shirt and pants with pictures of the Grinch on them.

“I like the movie when he gets in the sleigh and crashes,” said Aryanna, 5, said. “But I don’t like him taking the presents.”

Although Grinch has a mischievous reputation, Garner, who admittedly loves "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," wants to bring joy to the holidays, much like the Grinch — with a heart that had grown three sizes — does at the end of the Dr. Seuss story.

The first outing for the Harley Grinch was WAND’s Spirit of Giving event on Dec. 3, where, with toys in his sack, Garner showed the size of his giving heart.

“By then I was apparently all over Facebook,” he said. “I didn’t expect it to go like this.”

With all of the attention the Harley Grinch has been given, he decided to use the notoriety for good.

He has since made appearances at a Salvation Army concert and two parades, among other places. For his next scheduled trip, Harley Grinch will be visiting Northeast Community Fund from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, to help with the food pantry.

Garner understands the need to show others love and affection, especially during the holidays. As a child, he was often the recipient of social service donations.

“We had to depend on the Salvation Army for gifts and stuff,” he said.

After three years of fostering their daughter, Garner and his wife recently adopted the young girl.

“I’m just giving back to the groups I have ties with,” he said.

Some of the invitations to visit an event often come with a check, which Garner urges the person to instead donate to a local organization.

“I’m not in it for anything,” he said. “Just giving people smiles.”

To follow where the Harley Grinch has been, visit the Harley Grinch Sightings Facebook page.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

