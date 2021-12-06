Watch now: Decatur's Masonic Temple decking the halls with Christmas cheer

Donnette Beckett "Together Decatur" Columnist and Food/Drink Reporter “Together Decatur” columnist and food and drink reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Donnette Beckett Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

DECATUR — Decatur’s historic Masonic Temple is getting decked out for the holidays.

The Masonic Temple board is hosting a community tree display in the temple lobbies on Wednesday, Dec. 8. The open house, titled Walking in a Winter Wonderland, is a fundraiser for the temple. Guests can also bring an unwrapped toy to donate to Vinnie’s Barbee-Q Christmas Toy Drive.

Trees can be voted on by $1 donations. The winning tree will remain on display in the main lobby of the temple.

“As the temple is reopening and gaining it’s position back, we’re trying to bring back the history that the town has somewhat lost, but still wants,” said Bob Archer, Masonic Temple fundraising coordinator.

The Masonic Temple has space throughout the first floor for 19 trees. Space is available for organizations, businesses and individuals who still want to display a Christmas tree; full size trees for $10; tabletop trees for $5.

The board and volunteers have decorated the remainder of the temple similar to the holiday style from nearly 100 years ago. “We’re trying to keep it true to the times. We decorated with poinsettias, table clothes, and simple stuff,” Archer said. “We’re trying to keep it simple and elegant, like it was back in the 1920s.”

If You Go WHAT: Walking in a Winter Wonderland open house WHEN: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 WHERE: Masonic Temple, 225 W. William St., Decatur TICKETS: Free; vote for a favorite tree for $1 CONTACT: Call 217-433-5042 or email robert.archer96@gmail.com

Outside of the temple are large light poles, which will be lit for the first time in nearly 20 years, according to Archer.

“We were able to get the bulbs donated,” he said. “We are excited for them actually being turned on for the first time.”

Other festivities planned include entertainment and refreshments. “We’re encouraging the community to come see what we’re doing as we’re doing it,” he said.

Trees have been decorated by groups and agencies, including the History of the Heartland and Vinnie’s Barbecue. “But we’ll be willing to spread out trees all over the building and increase the Winter Wonderland,” Archer said.

One of the trees was decorated by Archer’s family. The tabletop tree sits in honor of his grandmother who passed away in May. “When we were cleaning out her Christmas stuff, she had a whole bunch of Christmas decorations,” he said.

Decatur once hosted displays of decorated and festive trees for the community to see. The Symphony of Trees was shown at the Decatur Civic Center more than 10 years ago.

“So we’re bringing that tradition back,” Archer said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

