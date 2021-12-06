 Skip to main content
Watch now: Decatur's Masonic Temple decking the halls with Christmas cheer

  • Updated
Bob Archer 2 120321.JPG

Bob Archer stands next to one of the decorated trees on display inside the Masonic Temple in Decatur. The facility will be hosting a tree display on Wednesday, Dec. 8, with the public encouraged make donations in support of their favorite tree.

DECATUR — Decatur’s historic Masonic Temple is getting decked out for the holidays.

The Masonic Temple board is hosting a community tree display in the temple lobbies on Wednesday, Dec. 8. The open house, titled Walking in a Winter Wonderland, is a fundraiser for the temple. Guests can also bring an unwrapped toy to donate to Vinnie’s Barbee-Q Christmas Toy Drive.

Trees can be voted on by $1 donations. The winning tree will remain on display in the main lobby of the temple.

“As the temple is reopening and gaining it’s position back, we’re trying to bring back the history that the town has somewhat lost, but still wants,” said Bob Archer, Masonic Temple fundraising coordinator.

The Masonic Temple has space throughout the first floor for 19 trees. Space is available for organizations, businesses and individuals who still want to display a Christmas tree; full size trees for $10; tabletop trees for $5.

The board and volunteers have decorated the remainder of the temple similar to the holiday style from nearly 100 years ago. “We’re trying to keep it true to the times. We decorated with poinsettias, table clothes, and simple stuff,” Archer said. “We’re trying to keep it simple and elegant, like it was back in the 1920s.”

Outside of the temple are large light poles, which will be lit for the first time in nearly 20 years, according to Archer.

“We were able to get the bulbs donated,” he said. “We are excited for them actually being turned on for the first time.”

Other festivities planned include entertainment and refreshments. “We’re encouraging the community to come see what we’re doing as we’re doing it,” he said.

Bob Archer 3 120321.JPG

Walking in a Winter Wonderland is a new fundraiser for the Masonic Temple in Decatur.

Trees have been decorated by groups and agencies, including the History of the Heartland and Vinnie’s Barbecue. “But we’ll be willing to spread out trees all over the building and increase the Winter Wonderland,” Archer said.

One of the trees was decorated by Archer’s family. The tabletop tree sits in honor of his grandmother who passed away in May. “When we were cleaning out her Christmas stuff, she had a whole bunch of Christmas decorations,” he said.

Decatur once hosted displays of decorated and festive trees for the community to see. The Symphony of Trees was shown at the Decatur Civic Center more than 10 years ago.

“So we’re bringing that tradition back,” Archer said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

