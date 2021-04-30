Watch now: Demand for bicycles continues, Decatur shop owner say

Since used bicycles hold their value, they can be sold on websites such as Ebay. “But it’s still very difficult to come by bikes,” Magruder said. “They’re all still very expensive.”

Daniels said he is not aware of customers who became discouraged by cycling.

“We still see them coming in,” he said. “And we’re seeing fresh faces this year.”

For the wannabe cyclists, the bike shop owners suggest they discuss their options with the professionals. Each bike needs to fit the cyclist.

“Just get excited about buying the bike. We’ll figure out what you need later,” Daniels said.

Steele began cycling with the simplest of encouragement.

The Mount Zion resident met up with friends at a local bar two years ago and learned they rode bicycles with a group. At the time Steele had an old, borrowed bike. “Very naively I said, ‘I can go out and ride with you’,” she said.

The group of riders could easily travel approximately 20 miles on a daily trip, according to Steele. “I was completely in over my head,” she said. “But I realized that this is a group to get in with. They are very friendly about inviting people in.”