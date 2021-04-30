Watch now: Demand for bicycles continues, Decatur shop owner say

DECATUR — For Emily Steele, one of the positive things to come out to the COVID-19 pandemic is the rediscovery of her past enjoyment of bicycling.
“It allowed me to lean into cycling a little bit more than if that hadn’t happened,” she said about the pandemic.
She isn’t alone. According to a report in Bicycle Retailer and Industry News, nearly 75% more bikes were sold in February 2021 than in the same month a year before. The peak of bike sales hit in September.
That’s the good side of the bicycling industry story. The down side is the shortages of bikes and bike parts experienced last spring as people gravitated to the outdoor activity continues to play out today.
“The demand spiked last year for bikes and the supply wasn’t there,” said Cole Daniels, owner of Spin City Cycles on West Wood Street in Decatur. “And it still hasn’t caught up yet.”
Wait time for bikes and bike parts and accessories can be up to a year. Daniels placed a large order a year ago and continues to wait as the shipments trickle in.
“I’m happy to see people on two wheels and get out and enjoy what is around us,” Daniels said. “But it would be nice if we had our shelves stocked so we can enable that a little bit easier.”
With the return of warm weather, interest in the service of local bike shops is once again ramping up.
“I’m up this month from last year this month,” said Scott Magruder, owner of Decatur Bicycle Shoppe. “The trend is continuing.”
Many of the customers arriving at the Pershing Road bike store are new to the recreational activity, Magruder said, and entry level bikes are the most popular.
“It’s a bunch of new people that maybe had money set aside for vacations and things like that they can’t take, so they are finding new ways to have fun at home,” he said.
The challenge remains feeding the demand.
“Every bike shop in the world has been waiting,” he said. “The second they’re in stock, they’re right back out of stock.” Magruder said he has special shipments scheduled all the way through August 2023.
Daniels and Magruder point out the bicycling industry isn’t alone when comes to product shortages.
“It seems like every supply industry is struggling right now to keep up with the demands,” Daniels said.
According to the bike shop owners, at the beginning of the pandemic, the bike industry expected only 15% to 20% of the new cyclists would continue with the activity. “So far we’re seeing a lot of people sticking with it,” Magruder said.
Since used bicycles hold their value, they can be sold on websites such as Ebay. “But it’s still very difficult to come by bikes,” Magruder said. “They’re all still very expensive.”
Daniels said he is not aware of customers who became discouraged by cycling.
“We still see them coming in,” he said. “And we’re seeing fresh faces this year.”
For the wannabe cyclists, the bike shop owners suggest they discuss their options with the professionals. Each bike needs to fit the cyclist.
“Just get excited about buying the bike. We’ll figure out what you need later,” Daniels said.
Steele began cycling with the simplest of encouragement.
The Mount Zion resident met up with friends at a local bar two years ago and learned they rode bicycles with a group. At the time Steele had an old, borrowed bike. “Very naively I said, ‘I can go out and ride with you’,” she said.
The group of riders could easily travel approximately 20 miles on a daily trip, according to Steele. “I was completely in over my head,” she said. “But I realized that this is a group to get in with. They are very friendly about inviting people in.”
Steele was soon hooked. Now she often rides the bike trails with the group or on her own.
“It’s a feeling like no other,” she said. “As a kid, you think you grow out of it, but you never really do.”
