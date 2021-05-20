Watch now: Dennis School students fishing for a new activity

DECATUR — Zefren Walker, 10, had fished in the past.
“But I don’t get to do it a lot,” he said.
The fourth-grader and his classmates at Dennis School were invited to go fishing Thursday morning at Fairview Park’s Dreamland Lake.
Zefren understands some of the tricks to be a successful fisherman. “When you’re patient, it pays off, kind of,” Zefren said.
Early Bird Kiwanis member Herb Drier invited third and fourth graders to go fishing. As a retired employee of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Drier wanted the students to understand the importance of the recreational activity. “Our goal is to have each student catch at least one fish,” he said. “If they get interested in fishing, this can be a lifelong hobby for them.”
After some instruction from Drier, the students found a spot around Dreamland Lake in hopes of catching as many fish as possible. The fourth-graders were taught how to take care of the fish, the equipment and the environment. “When they go fishing they should know the rules and regulations,” Drier said. “We hope to teach the family how to do it.”
Many of the students had never touched a live fish. Thursday’s fishing trip was a first for 10-year-old Tevyn Ridley. He expected to catch at least one fish. “Or I might accidentally hit one of these geese,” he said.
No matter how successful he was, Tevyn said he was happy to be with his classmates. “It feels good to see all of the people and the fountain,” he said. “It looks beautiful.”
Dennis fourth-grade teachers Jennifer Parks, Sarah Smith and Brianna Fink brought their students to Fairview Park for their first in-person, outdoor field trip for the year. In the fall, the teachers conducted virtual Field Trip Fridays. They took a laptop to film their own visits to the Scovill Zoo, the animal shelter, Department of Agriculture in Springfield and other places. “But it was just us,” Parks said. “The kids were online with us.”
Meghan Gregurich attended Thursday’s field trip with her daughter Adelle. The last activity for the school year was an enjoyment for the two and the other fourth-graders. “We haven’t had a lot of opportunities to engage,” Gregurich said.
Shortly after her daughter cast her line, the child had caught a fish, and then another. “You’re on fire,” Adelle’s mother said to her.
Touching the fish and the worms was a challenge for the fourth-grader, but with the help of the volunteers she had become accustomed to the slimy creatures. Adelle was able to release the fish back into the lake herself. “They are teaching her how to hold it correctly,” her mother said.
According to Drier, the goal for the field trip was to catch a fish. “We try to move them around to try and catch one,” he said. “Even if the fish is only two inches long, it’s a hundred times better than nothing.”
History photos: Fun on Lake Decatur
History photos: Fun on Lake Decatur
No sweat?
Catchings some Zs
To each his own
Temporary dam
Floating water bed
Taking it easy
Sailors' delight
Sh-h-h-h, quiet please
Beautiful balmy evening
Warm stroll on cold water
Wind surfing
The water's fine
Tourist attraction
Crappie report
Hanging in there
Holiday sailing
Mapping bottoms
Lost Bridge
"Decatur Belle"
"Sport Speedster"
Sand Creek Bridge
Seaplane
Shimmering waters
Evening canoe ride
The Scratcher
Skipping stones
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR