Watch now: Dennis School students fishing for a new activity

Many of the students had never touched a live fish. Thursday’s fishing trip was a first for 10-year-old Tevyn Ridley. He expected to catch at least one fish. “Or I might accidentally hit one of these geese,” he said.

No matter how successful he was, Tevyn said he was happy to be with his classmates. “It feels good to see all of the people and the fountain,” he said. “It looks beautiful.”

Dennis fourth-grade teachers Jennifer Parks, Sarah Smith and Brianna Fink brought their students to Fairview Park for their first in-person, outdoor field trip for the year. In the fall, the teachers conducted virtual Field Trip Fridays. They took a laptop to film their own visits to the Scovill Zoo, the animal shelter, Department of Agriculture in Springfield and other places. “But it was just us,” Parks said. “The kids were online with us.”

Meghan Gregurich attended Thursday’s field trip with her daughter Adelle. The last activity for the school year was an enjoyment for the two and the other fourth-graders. “We haven’t had a lot of opportunities to engage,” Gregurich said.

Shortly after her daughter cast her line, the child had caught a fish, and then another. “You’re on fire,” Adelle’s mother said to her.