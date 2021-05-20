 Skip to main content
Watch now: Dennis School students fishing for a new activity
Bond_Kierra 2 052021.JPG

Fourth-grader Kierra Bond gets ready to fish during a field trip to Dreamland Lake on Thursday in Fairview Park. The trip was for third- and fourth-graders from Dennis Lab School. Visit herald-review.com to see a video about the event.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Zefren Walker, 10, had fished in the past.

“But I don’t get to do it a lot,” he said.

The fourth-grader and his classmates at Dennis School were invited to go fishing Thursday morning at Fairview Park’s Dreamland Lake.

Zefren understands some of the tricks to be a successful fisherman. “When you’re patient, it pays off, kind of,” Zefren said.

Herb Drier 1 052021.JPG

Volunteer Herb Drier speaks to the students about fishing safety during a field trip to the Dreamland Lake on Thursday in Fairview Park.

Early Bird Kiwanis member Herb Drier invited third and fourth graders to go fishing. As a retired employee of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Drier wanted the students to understand the importance of the recreational activity. “Our goal is to have each student catch at least one fish,” he said. “If they get interested in fishing, this can be a lifelong hobby for them.”

After some instruction from Drier, the students found a spot around Dreamland Lake in hopes of catching as many fish as possible. The fourth-graders were taught how to take care of the fish, the equipment and the environment. “When they go fishing they should know the rules and regulations,” Drier said. “We hope to teach the family how to do it.”

Many of the students had never touched a live fish. Thursday’s fishing trip was a first for 10-year-old Tevyn Ridley. He expected to catch at least one fish. “Or I might accidentally hit one of these geese,” he said.

No matter how successful he was, Tevyn said he was happy to be with his classmates. “It feels good to see all of the people and the fountain,” he said. “It looks beautiful.”

Herb Drier 2 052021.JPG

Volunteer Herb Drier holds up a fishing pole as he speaks to Dennis Lab School students about safety during a field trip Thursday in Fairview Park. 

Dennis fourth-grade teachers Jennifer Parks, Sarah Smith and Brianna Fink brought their students to Fairview Park for their first in-person, outdoor field trip for the year. In the fall, the teachers conducted virtual Field Trip Fridays. They took a laptop to film their own visits to the Scovill Zoo, the animal shelter, Department of Agriculture in Springfield and other places. “But it was just us,” Parks said. “The kids were online with us.”

Kaylor_Colton 1 052021.JPG

Fourth-grader Colton Kaylor takes a fish off his hook after catching it during a field trip to Dreamland Lake on Thursday in Fairview Park. 

Meghan Gregurich attended Thursday’s field trip with her daughter Adelle. The last activity for the school year was an enjoyment for the two and the other fourth-graders. “We haven’t had a lot of opportunities to engage,” Gregurich said.

Shortly after her daughter cast her line, the child had caught a fish, and then another. “You’re on fire,” Adelle’s mother said to her.

Wallis_George 1 052021.JPG

Fourth-grader Zeflen Walker, left is helped by his great-grandparents George and Nancy Wallis on Thursday during a field trip to Dreamland Lake in Fairview Park. The trip was for third- and fourth-grade students from Dennis Lab School. Visit www.herald-review.com to see a video about the event.

Touching the fish and the worms was a challenge for the fourth-grader, but with the help of the volunteers she had become accustomed to the slimy creatures. Adelle was able to release the fish back into the lake herself. “They are teaching her how to hold it correctly,” her mother said.

Bond_Kierra 1 052021.JPG

Fourth-grader Kierra Bond checks out a fish that she caught in Dreamland Lake on Thursday. 

According to Drier, the goal for the field trip was to catch a fish. “We try to move them around to try and catch one,” he said. “Even if the fish is only two inches long, it’s a hundred times better than nothing.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

