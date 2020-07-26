Watch now: 'Dragons' are flying in Central Illinois

“The males usually patrol over the water,” often returning to the same perch, said Winks. They will chase off other dragonflies to defend their territories and attract females, who deposit the eggs in the water.

Although there are exceptions, in general, damselflies perch with their wings folded over their backs while dragonflies keep theirs out to the side, like an airplane. Damselflies are small and thin; dragonflies have thicker bodies. The damsels are not the strong fliers that dragons are.

Although you can easily spot dragonflies and damselflies from land, it can be more fun from a kayak or canoe.

On a recent trip down the Salt Fork of the Vermilion River in eastern Illinois, a rusty snaketail landed on the canoe Abreu and Winks were paddling, then landed on Abreu.

Find a spot near shore where a dragonfly has picked a favorite perch. Be patient, have your camera ready and wait for it to return.

Some dragonflies are easier to identify than others. Damselflies can be particularly challenging. But that’s part of what Winks and Abreu enjoy. It motivates you to look for more.