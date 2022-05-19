Watch now: Early Bird Kiwanis members take Dennis School students fishing

DECATUR – Dae'veon Washington has been fishing on his grandfather's boat, so he knew what he was doing on Thursday when the Early Bird Kiwanis Club took Dennis School third-graders to Lake Decatur.

“This is a program with the Department of Natural Resources,” said his teacher, Maria Bohnsack. “I contacted (Kiwanis member) Herb Drier about bringing the kids out here to do some fishing. A lot of these kids don't have this experience at all, ever, and it's fun. They might learn something, too, if they're not careful.”

Ja'Onte Drake found some dead minnows on the ground and decided to use one for bait and expertly attached it to the hook on his pole.

“Look at you,” Bohnsack teased him. “You wouldn't even touch a worm a minute ago.”

Kids went out to the lakeside near the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in groups of 15 or so, each group spending enough time to catch some fish, and throw them back. Most were too small to keep, anyway, but the idea was to learn how to fish, not to take them home.

“I caught two fish,” Dae'veon said. “I used to go with my grandpa on his boat, but sometimes we'd come here, too.”

Drier said the Kiwanis members each take a few kids and help them with technique and keep an eye on them to prevent any difficulties with hooks getting caught on clothes or skin.

“Our goal here is to teach kids a little bit about fishing and for each of them to catch a fish,” Drier said. “Some of these kids have never been fishing and some have never touched a fish before. I think most of the kids have caught a fish, so we're doing good.”

The outing used to be held at Dreamland Lake, he said, but that hasn't been stocked recently enough to ensure that the kids would all catch something, so they decided to switch to the lake this year, and judging by the success of the young anglers, it was a good choice.

The weather also cooperated, Bohnsack said, with sunny skies and mild temperatures.

Early Bird Kiwanis meets at 6:45 a.m. Thursdays at the Decatur Club and their mission is to serve “the children of the Decatur area and the world.” The annual fishing trip has been a regular event for some time.

