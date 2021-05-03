Watch now: Fairview Park adds a splash of history

Huss convinced his friend Huff to assist in bringing the fountain back to life. The duo contacted the Decatur Park District for assistance. The park crew was able to lift the fountain and set it up in its original location. “But it was nonfunctional,” Huss said.

Public pieces can be vulnerable, especially when hidden and unusable.

“It had been vandalized. People had broken parts of it,” Huff said. “We thought if we were going to save it, we better hurry up and save it, or something was going to completely destroy it.”

The other fountains, assumed to be long gone, were originally placed in more easily accessible areas, according to the friends. “This one was uniquely located by the creek,” Huss said. “It was like a place you would never think there would be a fountain.”

The updated fountain was restored with a new basin and plumbing. “The top was in about three or four pieces. They were trying to piece it together,” Huff said about the original sink. “They did a nice job, but it really didn’t look very good.”

The process of refurbishing the stone water fountain took approximately six months in 2019 and cost nearly $7,000. Funding was provided by private donations and the Decatur Park District. Some of the work was provided by volunteers.