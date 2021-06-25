Watch now: Few waves emerge from new Splash Cove rules

DECATUR — A break in what started out as a gloomy day Friday enticed Decatur resident Nicole Oglesby to bring six children with her to Splash Cove in Nelson Park.

All of the children are under 15 years old, which now requires an adult to join them in the water park. But as the adult chaperone, Oglesby didn’t mind.

“It’s fine, but I’d prefer if I could just drop her off,” she said about her 13-year-old daughter, Keebo Oglesby. “I think it’s good they put something in place.”

The water park has implemented new rules since a fight involving two groups of female minors shut the attraction down early on June 18 and the remainder of that weekend. The closure gave the park board and staff the opportunity to evaluate what took place and make necessary regulation adjustments before reopening Monday.

One of the new rules: All minors ages 15 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 18 years of age or older.

Keebo said she doesn’t mind her mother tagging along. “Because she doesn’t get to come to the pool often,” she said.

The Oglesby family was at Splash Cove when the June 18 altercation broke out.

“I was worried,” Nicole Oglesby said. “And we left.”

The parent/guardian mandate for young guests is just one of the rule changes to emerge from park district staff and board discussions in the aftermath of the fight, which also included consultation with operators of similar facilities in the area.

This is the first season for Splash Cove, the development of which was in the works for many years and its opening delayed an extra year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People are feeling more comfortable with it,” Danita Roseman, the Decatur Park District’s aquatic supervisor, said of the immediate public response to the rule changes.

Other new rules include a prohibition on outside food and drink and requiring everyone age 5 and older to obtain a park district-issued identification detailing who they are and their age.

“So when you visit the facility you must fill out paperwork and you must get a card printed that has your name on it,” Roseman said. “Whenever people are scanning in, we can see if they’re going to need an adult or not.”

Visitors 16 years and older will be able to use their state identification for age verification.

The daily card is easy identification for the staff to see. “It’s easier to have that right on the card instead of just taking people’s words for it,” Roseman said.

The registration form can be downloaded from the park district’s website or Facebook page. An area near the adjacent Overlook Adventure Park is available for those needing to fill out the form before entering the water park.

According to Roseman, the first card is free. “But a lost card would be a $5 fee to get a new card,” she said.

Another change will prohibit re-entry to Splash Cove once a person leaves. “We were having a lot of people going in and out, going to their cars, doing different things, trying to bring different things in,” Roseman said.

The facility also changed the hours for open swim and reduced its capacity (which was 999) by 25%.

Roseman, who has regular discussions with her counterparts at other facilities, said Decatur isn't alone in the problems it is experiencing and the regulations being adopted in response to them.

“We talk through things, see what’s worked for others and what hasn’t,” Roseman said. “We took ideas from other people.”

Despite being one of the newer attractions, others are following Splash Cove's lead.

“They see what we’re doing and say ‘maybe we should do that too',” Roseman said. “It sounds like it’s other facilities that are having these same problems this year, where you’re having a lot of kids just dropped off with no parental supervision.”

Splash Cove visitors also will notice the presence of additional park police and security to provide "backup in case we need it,” Roseman said.

“They can be there to assist us if we need them to. Hopefully we don’t need them to. Hopefully they can just stay there and help be a greeter,” she said.

Dunking, pushing, foul language won't be tolerated and will be grounds for removal from the facility, she said.

“We just want it to be a very fun, family friendly environment,” Roseman said. “We want everyone to be having a very safe time in the pool and acting appropriate at all times.”

To that end, community members have reached out and offered their assistance.

Decatur Park Board President Stacey Young welcomed the community’s help. “It really came about organically,” she said. “This group reached out to us.”

According to Young, the volunteers want to work with the youth and the community.

“Take the pressure off the lifeguards, off the staff, be an extra set of eyes and mentor at the same time,” she said about the volunteers' focus. “They said, ‘no more sitting around talking, let’s mobilize’.”

Those wanting to volunteer at Splash Cove should contact the park district to learn more about their options and training sessions. The first training will be June 30.

Although safety is a priority, positive examples are important as well, according to Young.

“When you have more people who are watching, who you know are in your community, you’re less likely to really engage in that type of behavior,” she said. “It’s all positive.”

