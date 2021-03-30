Watch now: Final preparations underway in advance of Scovill Zoo's opening on Friday

DECATUR — After being sidelined last year because of COVID-19 restrictions, things are set to get back on track this year at Scovill Zoo with the return of the Z.O.&O. Express Train, the Endangered Species Carousel and more animal attractions.
According to Lizzie Van Ert, education and volunteer coordinator, the zoo will be open to the public on Friday with safety protocols in place, including limited attendance, social distancing and face coverings.
“But at least we’ll be open,” Van Ert said. Tickets can be purchased online through the zoo’s website.
The Scovill Zoo opening on Friday will kick off a holiday weekend that also will include the Critter Egg Hunt on Saturday afternoon. Those with zoo memberships have been invited to breakfast with the Easter Bunny in the morning. The public can attend a community egg hunt in the afternoon for a $2 admission.
Decatur resident Ethan Neufield, 18, visited the playground area in front of Scovill Zoo on Tuesday along with his 8-year-old sister, Bella, and grandpa Ron Neufield, both now residing in Danville.
The family arrived with the hope of interacting with some of the animals in the zoo, only to find out they were a few days too early.
“We are renewing some memories,” Ron Neufield said about their visit. “This is where we hung out a little bit when we lived in Decatur.”
The zoo was open in 2020, but operated with restrictions that limited access to some areas and required the popular rides to remain shut down.
Both family rides were professionally inspected on Tuesday.
“He really gives a thorough, thorough check of our train and our carousel,” zoo director Ken Frye said about the inspector. “It’s a peace of mind for me.”
According to Frye, family units will be spaced away from others on the train and carousel. Barriers may also be an option. “That will allow us to sit people closer together,” he said.
Seating for the carousel and the train will be spaced out and sanitized after each ride. Hand sanitizer and gloves will be available for volunteers and visitors.
Another activity to return is the Petting Zoo.
“We’re not sure about the feed machines yet,” Van Ert said about the coin-operated goat food dispensers. “But they should be able to go in and see our new goat babies, which are so cute.”
Other youngsters were born at the zoo this winter, including a spider monkey, Ethel and Willie’s new offspring.
“The baby hasn’t done much exploring yet,” Van Ert said. “Pretty soon it will get more and more independent. We’ll just see him or her grow up.”
The herp aquarium, which was closed in 2020, had other animals added as well. Tawny Frogmouth birds will be introduced to the public this year.
The Neufield family is ready to see them all, although Bella Neufield said she wants to see one of the favorite Scovill animals, the Red Panda. The train is also a highlight for her and the family.
Although he is 18 years old, Ethan still enjoys visiting the zoo with his family.
“We’re all excited,” he said. “But I’ve always loved the cheetahs.”
Scovill Zoo through the years
Zoo pens
Baby burro
Cuddling goats
Charlie Brown
Self Start
Posing goat
Fancy feathers
Peacock
Malayan sun bear
New surroundings
Elusive prey
Greeting the goats
Scovill Farm Zoo goats
Angora kid
Sharing popcorn
Boa constrictor
Toucan
Burro and Shetland pony
Scottish Highlands cow
Baby llamas
Spider monkey
Roberta the bobcat
Raccoons
Attention-getter
