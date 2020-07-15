Watch now: Fish habitats help Lake Decatur fish to grow, attract more visitors to city

“With all of the development, there’s not as much introduction of woody habitat or cover for fish,” he said. “An old lake like Decatur doesn’t have a lot of physical, course substrate that fish like to hang around like these cubes.”

Shelbyville Cubes are designed to stay off the bottom of the lake, yet stay stable. “That makes them tremendously more effective,” Mounce said. “We’re providing habitat and some locations for fishermen to catch fish. ”

Eli’s fish habitats are expected to last a long time. “They look like they are very well constructed,” Mounce said.

According to Joanna Lowe, owner of Mike’s Tackle World in Decatur, business is better this season. She credits the extra fish, as well as the pandemic. “A lot of guys have been going fishing for fun and food,” she said. “They are taking their families and having a good time.”

Lowe said she has had customers from Chicago and other states, including Indiana, Missouri and Michigan. “They were catching some big fish in Decatur,” she said. “This year has been awesome.”