Watch now: Forging a new path at Chinquapin Bluffs

CARLOCK — For years, a large, beautiful oak tree has marked the end of a trail at the ParkLands Foundation Chinquapin Bluffs Land and Water Reserve.

From there, you had to retrace your steps back to your vehicle.

Don’t worry, the tree is still there — and hopefully will be for a long time — but other changes are on the way.

“Instead of this being the end of the trail and being more of an out-and-back hike back to the gate, we are connecting the trail with another existing loop here on the south side of Chinquapin Bluffs,” said Craig Lutes, volunteer and outreach coordinator for ParkLands.

Chinquapin Bluffs, located in Woodford County, is the largest preserve owned by ParkLands. The foundation is a private, nonprofit organization, founded in 1967, to protect, restore and manage natural land in the Mackinaw River watershed.

Named after a species of oak tree found on the preserve, Chinquapin Bluffs covers 765 acres roughly split on either side of the Mackinaw River and includes two miles of river frontage.

The south end is where the more developed trails are and where the work was being done on the connecting trail.

Volunteers were at the preserve in October, clearing the path of downed branches, invasive plants and other potential obstacles. Although the work isn’t yet complete, adventurous hikers can follow it by looking for pink flagging on trees and elsewhere.

A trail map is available by going to parklandsfoundation.org and clicking on the “Our Preserves” box and then “Chinquapin Bluffs.” Follow the red trail on that map to reach the enormous white oak tree that Lutes calls “one of the prettiest trees ParkLands has to offer” and you’ll find the trails in progress.

The wider one is the easiest to follow and it connects to the orange trail on the map.

Mary Jo Adams, one of three volunteer land stewards who oversee Chinquapin, calls the preserve “a great example of a former agricultural area that has been mostly successful in returning back to a natural area, with open grassland, prairie and woodlands and, of course, the river.”

Adams, who lives nearby along the Mackinaw, said, “I can really connect to nature on many levels” when at Chinquapin.

This time of year, that includes seeing fall colors, migrating birds and sometimes river otters, she said. A bobwhite quail flew across one path that Adams and I traveled. A pair of red-tailed hawk soared above us, calling to each other.

In winter, the trails are suitable for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, although the new connecting trail will be a bit steep and narrow for skiing.

In spring, wildflowers burst forth in the woods before the trees leaf out, and in summer the prairie becomes a colorful mix of wildflowers and grasses.

Adams wants to make sure the trails are well maintained and marked with signs. Cellphone coverage can be iffy at the preserve, so you might want to print out the online map or save it to your phone.

The transformation of former agriculture land into recreated prairie is amazing and gives you a sense of how this area looked when settlers first arrived.

But, “prairies need continual maintenance, just like about everything else,” Adams warns.

That includes a never-ending fight against invasive plants that crowd out native prairie plants and conducting prescribed burns at regular intervals.

“Prairies evolved as a fire-dependent ecosystem, and without it, woody shrubs and trees, including invasive species such as honeysuckle and autumn olive, begin encroaching into the prairie,” Adams explained.

The prescribed burns require well-trained volunteers under the direction of a certified “burn boss” and also need the right weather for safety.

The entrance to the south portion of Chinquapin Bluffs is at the intersection of Woodford County roads 2225 East and 375 North. The address is 2226 County Road 375 North, Carlock.

Don’t be alarmed by the unusual metal sculptures you’ll find at that spot, including what looks like an oversized gun and a dinosaur. Just be respectful of residents along the private road that provides access to the preserve. Park on the grassy areas along the gravel road just outside the ParkLands gate.

“I think one of the best things that could come out of the horror of this pandemic is that more and more people are valuing quality outdoor spaces, whether they be an in-town trail, manicured park or a natural area/preserve,” said Adams. “It's fantastic to see folks enjoying the outdoors, because when they value these spaces, they are more likely to help maintain and preserve them.”

