Watch now: Fun returns for Warrensburg Corn Festival

WARRENSBURG — Cotton candy is one of Drake Wentworth’s favorite festival foods, so he decided to sell it at the Warrensburg Corn Festival this weekend.

“Yeah, I love it,” he said.

Drake and his mother, Danniel Wentworth, whipped up cotton candy they titled "Freedom Fluff" and sold it near the inflatable obstacle course, an area filled with families.

Weather conditions for the first two days of the festival were ideal for selling cotton candy. However, Saturday’s high humidity and temperatures, mixed with a short downpour of rain, made the sugary fluff stickier than usual.

“We’re expecting it will pick back up,” Danniel Wentworth said about the slow Saturday sales.

Fair food was one of the draws bringing people to this weekend’s Corn Festival. Like other fairs throughout the country, the Warrensburg fair was canceled in 2020. However, Tim Hoffman, event organizer, provided as much of a festival as he was able last year during the pandemic. Held the same weekend as the annual Corn Festival, organizers instead hosted a corn hole tournament with food vendors, drive-by corn sales and a DJ providing music.

Still, members of the community and beyond were ready to come back to a full fair this year with children’s activities, a car show, bands, a parade and festival food.

“In a town of 1,300, we filled up this place,” Hoffman said of Thursday, the first day of the festival. The corn-shucking contest was the highlight of the opening night, with the winner shucking 14 ears of corn in one minute.

Warrensburg had a shot at fame last year when a crew from “CBS Sunday Morning” visited the town.

“They spent the day, and did a 45-second blurb that Sunday morning,” Hoffman said.

The attention brought people to the local town this year from as far away as Georgia. In the past, groups from around the country have met at the Corn Festival for reunions and other gatherings. The event began in 2017.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are growing and continuing to grow,” Hoffman said.

Nonprofit organizations have also returned to festivals this year, relying on the events to raise funds used throughout the year.

Mount Zion High School’s show choir, the Swingsations, has often been seen at summer events selling lemon shake-up drinks. Swingsations parent Sami Turner has chaired the fundraiser in the past.

“The other parents said they’ve done pretty well the last couple of nights,” she said about the Corn Festival. “They seem to follow us wherever we go.”

The booth was popular at festivals such as the Decatur Celebration and the Mount Zion Pony Express Days. After so many festivals were canceled last year, the students and parents are adding lemon shake-up sales events to their calendar this year.

“We are picking up just little extra events and shows,” Turner said. “We’re just trying to see where we can fill in for what the Celebration took away.”

Drake planned to give all of the proceeds from his cotton candy sales to the Peacemaker Project 703, a nonprofit organization named after fallen Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, providing support law enforcement officers.

The Wentworth family was one of many standing along the streets as Oberheim's body of was taken to a Decatur funeral home. The images stuck with the 9-year-old Warrensburg resident and he wanted to help. His mother suggested selling cotton candy.

“I came up with something that was easy enough for us both to do,” she said. “But this is all his idea.”

Drake had a goal of earning $1,000 for the Peacemaker Project 703 organization. By Saturday, he had already surpassed it.

“It’s gone really well,” Danniel Wentworth said. “We want to raise more money for law enforcement, so we’ll see where this journey takes us.”

PHOTOS: Warrensburg Corn Festival 2019

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.