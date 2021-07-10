Watch now: Goalies take the spotlight in Decatur tournament

DECATUR — Teammates Georgia Sullivan, Mia Cook and Sophia Martin sat on a blanket along the sidelines of the Mid-State Soccer field waiting for their turn to compete on Saturday.

The 10-year-old players, along with nearly 60 other soccer players of various ages, attended the Midstate Soccer Goalkeeper Wars Tournament.

The goal: make a point off of a competing goalkeeper.

“It seems easy, but it’s not,” Georgia said.

The girls were having fun until their turn at the soccer net grew closer. Then they would each get a little nervous. Mia was the first to leave the huddle.

After the three-minute competition, she returned with a win.

“It’s tiring,” she said. "But I still want to win."

The teammates are members of the Mid-State Soccer Club. They play different positions during the regular season. Sophia is the goalie for the team.

“Now you see how bad it feels when someone scores a goal on me,” she said.

The event is a goalkeeper-specific event, according to Colin Bonner, soccer director for Mid-State Soccer Club. “It’s a special day just for goalkeepers,” he said.

The game of soccer often highlights the other team members, Bonner said.

“The goalies are usually the players that lose the goal or kind of seem like the bad guy,” he said. “This puts the goalies in the spotlight for the day.”

Each three-minute round is made up of the two opponents alone with the soccer nets facing each other. They can use goalie techniques, such as kicking, shooting with their feet, or throwing with their hands, a move only the goalie is allowed to use. The highest score wins the round.

“They move forward from there to the championship games,” Bonner said.

The ages range from 7 years old to adults, and most competitors live and compete in Central Illinois. This is the second year for the goalkeepers tournament, with more than double the number of competitors from last year.

“Last year we had about 30 kids, to about 60 this year,” Bonner said. “I don’t know any other (soccer) club in Central Illinois or Illinois that does a goalkeeper-specific event.”

Organizers considered last year’s event a success, in spite of the pandemic.

“This is a perfect event for COVID,” Bonner said. “They are far away from each other. There’s no scrimmaging. We can spread out for social distancing. It went really well.”

Soccer is considered a fall sport. Therefore, coaches and parents wanted to use the goalkeepers tournament to help keep the athletes in shape during the summer.

“This keeps them busy during the off season,” said Alyson Martin, Sophia’s mother. “And it’s a healthy competition.”

The 10-year-old girls would eventually compete against each other during the day. They were apprehensive to compete against their friends.

“But I go hardcore,” Georgia said. “I just really want to win.”

