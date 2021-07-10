Watch now: Goalies take the spotlight in Decatur tournament

“The goalies are usually the players that lose the goal or kind of seem like the bad guy,” he said. “This puts the goalies in the spotlight for the day.”
Each three-minute round is made up of the two opponents alone with the soccer nets facing each other. They can use goalie techniques, such as kicking, shooting with their feet, or throwing with their hands, a move only the goalie is allowed to use. The highest score wins the round.
“They move forward from there to the championship games,” Bonner said.
The ages range from 7 years old to adults, and most competitors live and compete in Central Illinois. This is the second year for the goalkeepers tournament, with more than double the number of competitors from last year.
“Last year we had about 30 kids, to about 60 this year,” Bonner said. “I don’t know any other (soccer) club in Central Illinois or Illinois that does a goalkeeper-specific event.”
Organizers considered last year’s event a success, in spite of the pandemic.
“This is a perfect event for COVID,” Bonner said. “They are far away from each other. There’s no scrimmaging. We can spread out for social distancing. It went really well.”
Soccer is considered a fall sport. Therefore, coaches and parents wanted to use the goalkeepers tournament to help keep the athletes in shape during the summer.
“This keeps them busy during the off season,” said Alyson Martin, Sophia’s mother. “And it’s a healthy competition.”
The 10-year-old girls would eventually compete against each other during the day. They were apprehensive to compete against their friends.
“But I go hardcore,” Georgia said. “I just really want to win.”
PHOTOS: Tiny Tykes Soccer Clinic
