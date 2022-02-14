Watch now: Groups come together to bring new Transfer House to Fairview Park

DECATUR — For decades, the miniature Transfer House sitting in the middle of Fairview Park’s Dreamland Lake has been an iconic image with park-goers, almost as much as the original in Central Park.

Nearly a year ago, park district employees removed the smaller version to repair or replace the disintegrating structure.

“The one that was existing was starting to fall into disrepair,” said Clay Gerhard, Decatur Park District executive director.

The park district contacted local contractors for help. “Ultimately, we reached out to Richland Community College and their Highway Construction Trades program,” Gerhard said. “They were willing to take on the project and basically build a whole new Transfer House from the ground up.”

The new Transfer House was completed nearly six months ago. However, to transport a heavy structure across a small body of water, conditions must be ideal.

This is when days of sub-freezing temperatures come in handy.

“We can only walk it out there when the ice is thick,” Gerhard said. “It’s nice to finally be able to get it out to the island and put it in its home.”

Dreamland Lake was dredged in 2004. The previous Transfer House was then placed on the island. “Over the course of time, being out in the elements, it starts to degrade and rot,” Gerhard said.

At nearly 7-feet-tall, the new solid structure is heavy, according to Gerhard. “We need lots of guys to be able to carry it out there,” he said.

The crew of eight park district employees weren’t able to use a crane or any other piece of heavy equipment. “So we really had to wait until the ice was solid,” Gerhard said. “Then pull it across in a little boat on top of ice, just to make sure we’re safe, then put it in place.”

Precautionary measures were used to move the structure in place.

The park district’s cost for the project included the price of materials. “Having those students out at Richland provide all the labor, obviously was a big savings,” Gerhard said. “The students get hands-on training and at the same time provide a benefit to the community. It’s a nice partnership.”

Beckham Stewart, 23, was one of the students who benefitted from creating the park structure.

The students measured the original Transfer House in the downtown park, instead of using dimensions from the old Fairview Park building. “We didn’t reuse any of the old material,” Stewart said about the previous mini Transfer House.

John Oliver, dean for RCC Workforce Development, is in the process of hiring a skilled trades training coordinator, who will conduct short-term training for both manufacturing and construction trades. His or her first task will be to organize the construction trades training program. The college’s current manufacturing training program is titled industrial job skills training program. “But this new coordinator will work with local industry and the blueprint of the program we previously had to create a similar construction trades training program,” Oliver said. “The plan will be to begin this training in the late spring/early summer, and the coordinator will be working with the community to look for similar projects like we completed with the park district.”

The Transfer House is important to many in the community, according to Gerhard. “Having a little replica out on the island is a nice touch to show our connection as part of the city,” he said.

The solid structure is just for looks. According to Gerhard, several in the community believe the miniature house is a shelter for the many geese and ducks that gather in Fairview Park.

“That’s not the case,” he said. “It’s just there to be a nice connection point.”

As a Decatur resident, Stewart has enjoyed the structure sitting in the middle of Dreamland Lake. He also worked for the Decatur Park District.

“Just to be a part of something that was one of their projects, and also an iconic symbol of Decatur, it’s really cool,” he said. “It’s nice to see it again, revitalized.”

