Watch now: Groups step up to fill Celebration void

DECATUR — In past years, downtown Decatur would be filled this weekend with people from all over the country enjoying annual Decatur Celebration this weekend.

With the official end to the 35-year festival, and a looming pandemic still a concern, what are people doing for fun?

A long list of entertainment and amusement is still available in the Decatur area, many with the same highlights and special features as events at the Celebration.

The Decatur Area Arts Council will start the weekend off early with their first round of Game of Cups competition on Thursday. The First Friday Gallery Walk accommodates the artistic crowds on Friday. A classic rock concert at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater is planned to satisfy the music lovers on Saturday. And outdoor seating at local restaurants provides the breeze, heat and the aromas often experienced during the first weekend in August.

Some activities were created as an alternative to the Celebration.

On Saturday, the Boat Poker Run will take to Lake Decatur with games of poker and entertainment found on boats and barges.

“You go from seven different docks. Your goal is to play poker on the lake,” said Nichole Garner, 5 Kings.org member.

Each dock has refreshments and games provided for families. At 4 p.m., live entertainment will be provided by The Banned on a barge in Basin 2.

Similar to many Celebration activities, the event is a fundraiser. According to Garner, seven charities, including Good Samaritan Inn, Stone Thrown Forward, 217 WB Classic, PawPrint Ministries, Special Olympics of Decatur, and the Tyler Youndt Foundation, will benefit from the Boat Poker Run.

“All of our proceeds go back into the community,” she said.

Although 5 Kings.org had to cancel last year’s event, this year marks the seventh year for the fundraiser.

The Boat Poker Run continues to grow each year, a trend Garner expects to continue. “There’s a lot of things that will be reasons why it’s going to grow,” Garner said. “The lack of a Celebration, COVID with everybody being locked up for so long, socializing more, and it’s something different.”

For those who don’t want to partake in the poker game, the event can be ideal for entertainment and family friendly activities, according to Garner. “Jump on a boat and head out to the barge to hear the band,” she said.

The Children’s Museum of Illinois Duck Derby, a guaranteed family-friendly event, was recently moved to the weekend originally reserved for the Celebration. Saturday’s event will also use water for its source of entertainment, although life preservers are not needed.

Participants purchase a rubber duck that will be released down the custom built watery race track located in the Children’s Museum of Illinois parking lot. The top ten ducks from each heat move on to the final race for the grand prize.

This year marks the 30th year for the Duck Derby, which was originally scheduled during the Kentucky Derby on the first weekend in May. Organizers of the event moved to the first weekend in August to fill the missing Celebration gap. “We still wanted to give families an option to do something together,” said Abbey Koester, president and CEO of the Children’s Museum of Illinois. “And it’s still Decatur-centered, still benefits the community.”

The Duck Derby has changed through the years. The track has been altered with added pumps and features, according to Koester.

“We’ve always been an event where kids and families can come to do activities and visit the museum,” she said.

Other agencies will be joining the day to provide more activities. “The museum will have a discounted admission,” Koester said. “But the rest of the activities outside are free.”

The summer will be coming to an end soon with school beginning for most districts in two weeks. However, the kids can still have fun preparing for the upcoming year.

To provide support for many families, the Decatur Family YMCA will be hosting their popular Backpack Attack on Saturday. The organization has branched out to other areas in the community distributing backpacks filled with school supplies.

“The goal is to get out into the community and get to the parts of the community that need us most,” said Dominic Santomassimo, CEO for the Decatur Family YMCA. “We’ve picked three different locations that we feel will make it easier for parents to get to.”

The distribution locations will be at Old Kings Orchard at 815 N. Church St., Robertson Charter School at 2240 E. Geddes Ave., and the Decatur Family YMCA at 220 W. McKinley Ave.

“Anybody in the community that has a need for school supplies and a backpack can come to any of the three locations,” Santomassimo said. “Whatever is easiest for them.”

Another addition to this year’s Backpack Attack includes oral hygiene items, with a toothbrush, toothpaste and other pieces.

A child will need to be present to pick out the backpack. With the ongoing COVID concerns, the event will focus on backpack distributions only and include drive-up or walk-up opportunities. No other activities are planned for the day. “It’s imperative that we at the Y be as socially responsible as possible,” Santomassimo said.

In the past, the YMCA staff and volunteers have distributed 2,000 backpacks during the annual event. The response from the public has been positive, according to Santomassimo.

“This will be one of those things that will be exciting one day when we can only give out a thousand because that need isn’t so great,” he said. “But right now, we know it’s been a hard year for many families.”

Santomassimo said the importance of helping families choose between food and school supplies shouldn’t be a concern.

“We want every child’s first day of school to be as good as possible,” he said. “Getting them off on the right foot is important.”

Donations are still needed for filling the backpacks. As the event is getting closer, the project is still not fully funded, according to Santomassimo. Financial contributions can be made to the Decatur Family YMCA website or by stopping by the facility.

“But the event will happen regardless,” Santomassimo said.

Although the Backpack Attack won’t offer snacks, games and other activities as they have had in the past, Santomassimo is appreciative of the community’s response and help.

“Decatur is doing so many good things for our community,” he said. “It’s good to see things are coming back.”

