Watch now: Herald & Review staff take flight with Golden Knights

DECATUR — The job requirements for a reporter, well, sometimes aren’t so bad.

Photographer Clay Jackson and I accepted the offer.

We quickly learned we would not be jumping out of the plane. However, we were able to watch 10 professional paratroopers free fall out of the aircraft at 12,000 feet, which is probably best for everyone.

Before we took to the skies Saturday afternoon, we were briefed on what to expect during the flight and what we should do while in the air. Spc. Raine Fuller, 23, introduced himself as the youngest and the lowest-ranking paratrooper. With more than 300 jumps, he still had more than Clay and I (zero).

He began by asking us questions:

Have you been scuba-diving in the last 24 hours?

Any major nasal sinus congestion?

Do you have problems clearing your ears?

Any major heart problems?

Pregnant?

We answered "No" to all of the questions and were qualified to join the flight. I thought they would want more information, such as, "Are you afraid of heights?" or "Do you get car sick?" Or maybe, "Do you have an uncontrollable motherly reflect to stop someone from hurting themselves, such as jumping out of an airplane?"

Fuller reminded us the flight would be very cold, approximately a 40-degree difference compared to the ground. The simple sweater I wore was not enough. The massive amount of equipment and apparel the soldiers wore was my first clue. But with the warm weather conditions at the airport with sunny skies and no shade, I thought I might like the reprieve.

“We lose about 3 degrees per thousand feet,” Fuller said. “And you’re right next door to a giant open door where we’re going 120 mph. Wind will just be blasting.”

Fuller also explained hypoxia, when the brain doesn’t receive enough oxygen. “When you combine that with the freezing cold, it’s just not going to be a fun time,” he said.

I’m aware his next directive was part of the training: Keep your seat belt latched throughout the flight. “We take our seatbelts off because we have a parachute and we are trying to jump out,” Fuller said.

We were still on the ground and the lack of oxygen had not hit me yet, so the advice was humorous. I had no plans to leave my seat once we were in the air. Still, I had that motherly instinct in me.

Before the plane left, Clay’s cameras were attached to the seat along with him. If the equipment would have been sucked out of the plane, the impact could be deadly.

Clay’s excitement for the trip was evident hours before we took flight. He wanted to be as close to the large open door as possible for the best pictures. With the views from 12,000 feet above the ground, the job was mind-blowing for the artist daredevil, always looking for the perfect shot.

Before we took off, members of the team finally asked me if I experienced any problems while flying in a normal plane or if I got motion sickness. People get car sick when I drive, but I don’t. So my answer was a happy "No."

As we prepared to take off, I was surprised to find I had only one lap belt keeping me from being sucked out of a 4-by-5-foot hole only 5 feet away from me. “That’s it?” I said with a slight bit of fear.

“You’ll be fine,” Fuller said.

The soldiers seemed relaxed as we began our ascent. A couple were yawning. Clay showed the most excitement with jittery legs and a smile that filled the plane. As for me, I felt the cold and lack of oxygen fairly quickly. My ears popped throughout the flight while I tried to get as much air in my lungs as possible. The soldiers and Clay often asked how I was doing. I thought I was fine, but they must have seen the lack of oxygen in my pale face. I believed it was the cold, very cold, conditions we were in during the hour-long flight. However, I caught myself doing stage one childbirth breathing techniques, so maybe it was the lack of oxygen.

I knew 10 soldiers were going to be jumping during our trip, and I counted each one.

After a few cheers by his teammates, the first one walked out the open hole like he had to clear a big step and was instantly sucked away. He was the test jumper. Until he landed and responded back to the team, the others had to wait. This was a show, after all, so they didn’t jump all at once. They took turns, some in pairs, others one after the other.

Then all 10 were gone.

The descent back to the landing strip was quick and the temperature rose to a comfortable setting. Another soldier stayed with us explaining the remaining rules after we landed, including, "Don’t jump out of the big hole in the back of the plane." Our one shot was gone.

I loved every minute of the experience and will do it again if they ask, although I will dress appropriately and take advantage of the oxygen tank they offered, but I’ll never give up that motherly instinct.

PHOTOS: Celebrating Decatur Airport 75th Anniversary

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

