Watch now: Here's how Scovill Zoo is getting ready for 1st day of season 🐺 🦩 🚂

“We are renewing some memories,” Ron Neufield said about their visit. “This is where we hung out a little bit when we lived in Decatur.”

The zoo was open in 2020, but operated with restrictions that limited access to some areas and required the popular rides to remain shut down.

Both family rides were professionally inspected on Tuesday.

“He really gives a thorough, thorough check of our train and our carousel,” zoo director Ken Frye said about the inspector. “It’s a peace of mind for me.”

According to Frye, family units will be spaced away from others on the train and carousel. Barriers may also be an option. “That will allow us to sit people closer together,” he said.

Seating for the carousel and the train will be spaced out and sanitized after each ride. Hand sanitizer and gloves will be available for volunteers and visitors.

Another activity to return is the Petting Zoo.

“We’re not sure about the feed machines yet,” Van Ert said about the coin-operated goat food dispensers. “But they should be able to go in and see our new goat babies, which are so cute.”