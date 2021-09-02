Watch now: Horse clinician teaches new skills, techniques for riders

DECATUR — Learning to ride and take care of a horse can be a lot harder than some people think.

But with time and tips on handling, it can become more of a smooth and connected experience.

“It’s not like a scooter, you don’t get to ride it in the fall and put it away in the winter and then pull it out in the spring on a nice day to expect the same results,” said Steve Lantvit, horse trainer and clinician from La Porte, Indiana. “You have to spend a little more time with these horses and get them really broken in.”

Horse demonstrations were given by Lantvit all three days at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur to teach new and experienced riders different ways to break in their horses and ride safely.

Lantvit, who has a television series called "Sure in the Saddle" on the Cowboy Channel, said he is teaching lessons that pertain to guests of the show — whether they ride trail horses or ranch horses — and have them walk away with a clearer conscience for the next time they saddle up.

Each demonstration included lessons on body control, riding posture and different techniques to communicate with horses while maneuvering them.

The demonstration also featured a 3-year-old gray stud colt that performed with Lantvit and a 15-year-old brown mustang who was brought along to keep the other company during the week.

“Both of these guys are sort of total hams,” Lantvit said. “As soon as I go up to the little stud, he ends up sandwiching himself so you can scratch all over his body and for the older guy, eating comes first.”

Having bought a horse just three weeks ago, Robin Tim said she had seen the riding arena while walking around the show grounds and made sure to come back later for the 1 p.m. demonstration.

Tim, who is from Schaumburg, said she is still pretty new to horses but learned more about controlling them and using her legs to communicate in a more effective, but humane, way.

"Even though he has on his spurs, he doesn't necessarily have to use them," Tim said. "They're more for tickling then actual pressure and pain, so I liked that aspect of what he had to say."

More experienced horsemen like Marlyn Trummel from DeWitt County said he was impressed with the explanation on bending horses into a turn but he was more surprised with how open Lantvit was to talking with him about his own horse and problems.

“I’ve seen a lot of horsemen and trainers and he would probably be right up among those others,” Trummel said. “I think it’s worthwhile to have him here at the Farm Progress Show.”

Lantvit said he has already been invited to next year's show in Boone, Iowa, and hopes to back in Decatur again in two years.

