Watch now: How to battle bites of Central Illinois ticks

DECATUR — Jennifer Dahn knows what a tick bite can lead to.

She spent three years visiting doctors and having tests before the diagnosis of chronic Lyme disease.

“I lost count of the number of tests run on my heart, my head, and my body,” the Decatur woman said. “Everything was always 'normal.' My crazy symptoms must have been in my head because doctors claimed I was normal.”

Her symptoms included some that are often mistaken for other illnesses, like chronic fatigue syndrome, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease. She had muscle weakness, pain, fatigue, cardiac issues, memory loss, hair loss and rashes, among other issues. She finally found relief in a month-long treatment in Florida, though she had to pay out of pocket. Insurance wouldn't cover it.

While she is mostly back to normal, she said, she still has difficult days seven years into the onset of her symptoms.

“I’m still working on that piece of the puzzle,” Dahn said. “Healing does not happen overnight. If trauma is not addressed, a person cannot find healing. While my life is mostly normal, I have my moments of panic, pain, anxiety, cold hands, and fatigue. The trauma of living with years of fatigue, pain, being defeated the moment my eyes opened, and feeling like I would never find healing was overwhelming.”

The arrival of outdoor activities bring with them them threat of contact with ticks.

“It generally picks up in the mid to later part of summer,” said Tom Anderson, head of the environmental health division at the McLean County Health Department.

His advice is to “wear long pants and long sleeves,” but he admits, “when it’s 95 degrees and 95% humidity, it’s kind of difficult to do that and be comfortable.”

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using insect repellants containing DEET, picaridin or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus and treating clothing, boots and camping gear with permethrin. Follow label directions.

Lyme disease isn't the only potential tick threat.

Without treatment, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever can cause death in as little as five days after the onset of symptoms, warns the IDPH.

Symptoms include sudden onset of moderate to high fever, severe headache, fatigue, deep muscle pain, chills and rash, but not every case will have the rash, according to the IDPH.

“Any person experiencing illness with a fever following a tick bite should consult his or her physician and advise the physician of the tick bite,” the IDPH advises on its website.

AIR is a handy acronym to help you remember the steps. It stands for avoid, inspect and remove.

Avoid areas where ticks may be found, particularly tall grass. Avoidance also includes using repellents.

Inspect yourself after you’ve been where ticks might be present. Use a mirror and/or get another person to help inspect hard to see places.

Remove any tick you find. The CDC said removal should be done with fine-tipped tweezers, grasping the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible. Use steady, even, upward pressure.

The CDC warns against “folklore remedies” such as using heat or “painting” the tick with nail polish or petroleum jelly.

Once the tick is removed, the CDC says to thoroughly clean the bite area and your hands with rubbing alcohol or soap and water.

The good news is not all ticks transmit disease and a tick generally must be attached for at least 24 hours before it transmits disease, health officials say.

The recommended ways to dispose of a live tick are putting it in alcohol, placing it a sealed bag or container, wrapping it tightly in tape or flushing it down the toilet.

Anderson said, “We will help identify ticks.”

If you find one on your body and cam remove it pretty much intact, Anderson said, “you can bring it to us. Put it in a vial or enclosed container. … They can get out of plastic bags.”

Identifying the tick helps to determine what disease it might be carrying.

The black-legged tick or deer tick is reddish-brown and about one-eighth inch long as an adult but its pin-head sized, brown nymphs also feed on people. They can carry several disease, including Lyme disease.

The American dog tick or wood tick can transmit Rocky Mountain spotted fever, tularemia and possibly ehrlichiosis. They area about three-sixteenths of an inch long and reddish brown and females have a large silver-colored spot behind the head.

There’s one more thing you can do: Help researchers by becoming a citizen scientist in the ITICK project.

The ITICK program started in 2018 and involves people who spend time outdoors logging in to report where they find ticks and helping researchers to identify them.

“It has contributed greatly to our understanding of what ticks are in Illinois,” said Dr. Rebecca Lee Smith, associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine. “If we know where ticks are, we can let people know” and tell them “what potential diseases they may be carrying.”

Smith said, “We have found that black-legged ticks are probably present in most of the state. … Dog ticks are definitely present across the state.”

Originally, participants would go to a hub and pick up a kit that contained vials in which to place ticks. Participants would record where they found — or didn’t find — ticks for five days within a two week period. They were returned to the hub and sent to the University of Illinois.

Now, participants download “The Tick App” and photograph the tick for identification. Check out thetickapp.org.

The advantage is “Our team will identify the tick and actually tell you what it is” and there is no mailing, she said. “The disadvantage is we don’t get access to the tick for testing.”

Participants also record what they were doing when they found ticks on them, including whether they were wearing bug spray or treated clothing.

Yes, you can participate in ITICK and use bug repellent. Smith said the idea of the project is to limit the spread of disease.

“Whether or not you’re in the study, be aware of ticks,” she said.

Herald & Review staff writer Valerie Wells contributed to this story.

