Watch now: Ice climbers tackle ever-changing landscape

UTICA — A bald eagle soared over Wildcat Canyon at Starved Rock State Park as a climber neared the top of a frozen waterfall.

Was the eagle wondering what the human was doing up there, 90 feet above the canyon floor, without wings?

It’s not uncommon to overhear hikers coming upon the sight of ice climbers wondering the same thing or mumbling, “Are they crazy?”

But with proper experience, training and equipment, ice climbing can be quite safe — a lot safer than illegally scrambling off trail up the sides of canyon walls as some visitors do. The ice climbers are using ropes, safely anchored.

Rock climbing is strictly prohibited at the park, where the soft sandstone is easily broken or damaged. But regulated ice climbing is permitted — with restrictions — because the ice itself is essentially a renewable resource.

The history of ice climbing at the park goes back more than 40 years, according to long-time climber Mark Petnuch of Frankfort.

Climbers including representatives of the Chicago Mountaineering Club met with park officials in 1980 to develop a plan, he said.

Ice climbers at Starved Rock are required to register at the park maintenance building. The sign-up sheet is also a way climbers communicate what conditions they find. Another resource is the Facebook group "Midwest Ice Conditions."

Regulations have evolved over the years. Currently, ice climbing is only allowed in Ottawa, Wildcat, LaSalle and Tonti canyons.

The latter is off-limits to the general public and only open to registered climbers. But visitors can watch climbers at the other three locations. Just keep your distance so you’re not hit by falling ice and don’t distract the safety person, called the belayer.

“Starved Rock is a terrific place for ice climbing,” said Dave Everson of Orland Park. “You get vertical pillars that are just beautiful for climbing. … It doesn’t feel like Illinois.”

Everson, who has been ice climbing for about 30 years, will be giving a presentation on ice climbing in the Midwest at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 6 in the Starved Rock Visitors Center.

His daughter, Allison Everson of Homer Glen, climbed with her father in Ottawa Canyon earlier this month.

“It’s definitely a good challenge,” she said. “You’re using different strengths that you would never get to use, and being on the ice is just really awesome.”

Beyond the physical and mental challenges, another attraction is the camaraderie.

“The people you meet (ice climbing) … become a very small community and you just start doing life with these people,” her father said. “So all of a sudden you’re spending weekends, you’re going out west, you’re doing trips. … We started on ice then go to the mountains and apply what we learn here on bigger peaks.”

Another part of the allure is how the ice changes over time and even between climbs. The formation in Ottawa Canyon transformed from a single pillar to a double one with an opening in the middle in a matter of days.

“It’s kind of crazy. You’re around a water formation that keeps changing,” said Kristen Powell of Chicago, a rock climber who recently added ice climbing to her activities. “I think it’s cool that you’re learning a different technique.”

Ice climbers wear stiff boots with crampons attached to the bottom. The crampons not only have spikes pointing downward, but one or two pointing forward from their toes. The also use ice tools, called ice axes, to ascend the vertical ice.

The formations themselves form somewhat like stalactites and stalagmites in a cave, with the “icicle” hanging from the top eventually connecting with the cone forming at the bottom.

Long-time residents of Bloomington-Normal may remember when Upper Limits Rock Gym in Bloomington poured water down the side of its building to create ice climbs. Although they no longer do that, a place in Frankfort creates ice climbs and provides training. Find more information at chicagoicetower.com.

Another place to take lessons and get immersed in the world of ice climbing is Michigan Ice Fest, held annually in Munising, Michigan, in the Upper Peninsula. This year it will be Feb. 9-13. See michiganicefest.com for more details.

