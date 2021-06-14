Watch now: Life Foursquare Church to offer free Independence Day celebration on June 27

DECATUR — Life Foursquare Church will hold a free Independence Day celebration at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 27.

The church at 2954 W. Ash Ave. will feature The Four C Notes as entertainment. The group is a tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, with a show similar to the Broadway hit "The Jersey Boys."

There will be inflatables for the kids, food trucks from Notorious P.I.G., Allen's Concessions and Kona Shave Ice, and fireworks at dusk.

"Admission is totally free but we will have the food trucks for everyone to purchase some food," said Christopher Weisenborn, a member of the church. "We do this for a number of different reasons. Obviously, to celebrate our independence, but also as a way to give back to the community."

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He used to be director of the Decatur Park Singers, and the group performed at the event several times. Two years ago, the entertainment was dueling pianos by Felix and Fingers.

Last year, the event was scaled back due to COVID-19 and people were encouraged to stay near their cars and just watch the fireworks, but this year, with some precautions, the full-scale event is back.

"We're working behind the scenes," he said. "(The announcement that Decatur Park District won't have a fireworks show) gives us about three weeks to kind of modify our plans and make sure we've got enough volunteers ready for the amount we might have."

And they do have a rain plan just in case. The entertainment will be moved inside and tables and chairs will be inside, too, for people to buy food at the trucks and come inside to eat, but the long-range forecast for that day is hot and sunny.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.