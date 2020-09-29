Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth's bass fishing team to hit the water at the first Macon County Bass Fishing Tournament this week

MAROA — The Maroa-Forsyth's bass fishing team is in for a couple of long days of competition this week.
On Wednesday and Saturday, the Trojans will participate in the first annual Macon County Bass Fishing Tournament on Lake Shelbyville and the tournament will bring together teams from Cerro Gordo, St. Teresa, Central A&M, Warrensburg-Latham, and Meridian.
Teams will hit the lake for seven hours each day, a marathon compared to matches and competitions in other sports that can last just a couple hours. The students, typically fishing in pairs, are mainly on their own in determining their strategy and where they want to fish.
“Typically the coaches can suggest things but if the kids are ready to move and go somewhere else, then the captains drive into that spot,” Maroa-Forsyth fishing coach Jason Doty said. “It is a unique challenge because the way the kids are going to learn the best is getting them on the water and they have to experience weather changes and experience what the fish are biting on and what they're not.
“I know a lot of people believe that fishing is simply luck, and clearly there is luck involved, but there is so much knowledge that you can learn and mastering techniques of casting and lure selection. All that stuff is important.”
The Trojans features three experienced seniors — Chase Mitchell, Dakota Miloser and Ashton Feller — who will have to deal with morning temperatures approaching freezing in the two-day competition on Wednesday and Saturday.
“It can sort of suck to fish in the cold and you kind of want to give up if you don't catch anything, but when you start catching fish, you feel really good about it. It warms you up a little bit,” Miloser said. “ I think we've got some pretty good chances. We have three boats in the tournament and there are 13 boats total, so we have 10 opponents and I think we have a good chance of getting at least a top three finish.”
Miloser is typically teamed up with Feller. They will be on the hunt for the heaviest five bass with a minimum length of 12 inches. The duo will use trial and error to see what the fish are attracted to.
“We will throw different baits out there to see if one is working and if one is not and then we can change it out,” Feller said.
Mitchell, who will fish with sophomore Max Brady, will try not to disturb the fish by moving too often looking for that perfect spot.
“When we're on the boats usually the upperclassmen will take the front and try to get the good spots, and if they aren't biting, we will try to stay in the spot and I will use whatever we have on hand,” Mitchell said. “We will try different color (lures), but if it's dead, we'll move over and try different spot.”
A two-day fishing event is atypical for high school competitions and allows for some flexibility in the competition.
“(With the weather changing), it is going to present some new difficulties in that it's a cold front and it has been a couple days (between competing), and what are the fish doing differently,” Doty said. “That's why I like the two day for me because maybe you struggle on the first day but you aren’t out of it and you have the next day to make some corrections.”
Much of the team’s preparation can be done on dry land through inter-squad competition.
“We will do skills competition or I will set up an obstacle course and ask kids to do different styles of casts and I will score them,” said Doty, who has coached the team since 2008. “At first, the kids are sort of competing against themselves and learning how to use the rod and the reals and the different techniques.
“We will hold some practices in tying knots and basic knowledge about different lures. I think there is something you can learn about fishing every single day.”
The event was organized by Doty and Maroa-Forsyth athletic director Phil Applebee to provide a safe opportunity during a pandemic that forced the cancellation of the bass fishing state tournament last spring.
“With the bass fishing season, it is something that they can be outside and can social distance and still wear masks if necessary when we can't social distance,” Doty said. “We wanted to give the kids another opportunity for competition within the county and some of the local schools.”
It is that chance to go up against competing schools that has Miloser really looking forward to the tournament. He plays on the Trojans’ football team as well as the Decatur Flames hockey team. Scrimmage with teammates can only be exciting for so long.
"In football now we are only able to do so much, which is fine, but playing our own teammates is not the greatest. But with this we get to go play and fish against other schools, which is nice," he said.
All three seniors are life-long fishermen and find the sport gives them more than the thrill of the catch.
"I just love being on the water most of all. I personally don't have a boat so it gives me an opportunity to get on a boat for the tournaments," Mitchell said. "I have fished my whole life — really since I was a little kid — and I enjoy it so much. I'm excited for it. (This tournament) is something new to try it out and I'm ready to hit the water."
