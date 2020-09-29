Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth's bass fishing team to hit the water at the first Macon County Bass Fishing Tournament this week

“It can sort of suck to fish in the cold and you kind of want to give up if you don't catch anything, but when you start catching fish, you feel really good about it. It warms you up a little bit,” Miloser said. “ I think we've got some pretty good chances. We have three boats in the tournament and there are 13 boats total, so we have 10 opponents and I think we have a good chance of getting at least a top three finish.”

Miloser is typically teamed up with Feller. They will be on the hunt for the heaviest five bass with a minimum length of 12 inches. The duo will use trial and error to see what the fish are attracted to.

“We will throw different baits out there to see if one is working and if one is not and then we can change it out,” Feller said.

Mitchell, who will fish with sophomore Max Brady, will try not to disturb the fish by moving too often looking for that perfect spot.

“When we're on the boats usually the upperclassmen will take the front and try to get the good spots, and if they aren't biting, we will try to stay in the spot and I will use whatever we have on hand,” Mitchell said. “We will try different color (lures), but if it's dead, we'll move over and try different spot.”