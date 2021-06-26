Watch now: Maroa Freedom Fest goes on despite rainy weather

"When we set up the tent this morning, the wind caught it and turned it upside down," said Carrie Garnett, whose Carrie's Boutique and Hair Accessories shared the space with her mother-in-law's Sue's Bobbles and Beads. The women, both of Pekin, have been rained out at several recent weekend events.
"The weather is not cooperating with us right now," West said during the rain, when most people sought shelter under the tents erected to protect vendors. "The National Weather Service told us it may be clear and maybe not, and we had everything planned, so we're making the best of what we've got."
As of early afternoon, the fireworks were still planned to go forward in the evening, West said, and while numbers were down, there were still a lot of people at the festival.
"We had 50 vendors signed up as of this morning, and about half have canceled since then," he said. "We don't have as many people as we'd like, but we have several hundred here now, and it's going to grow later."
"We're 120 miles from home, so yeah, we're worried about it, but we can't do anything about it, so I guess we'll just sit here and wait," Ed Nolan said.
Next to the petting zoo, Full Moon Farms had a pony ride that included Gatsby the unicorn. Gatsby was especially popular with little girls, said Nikki Whitaker, who was leading him for the rides, though his horn was a little askew and he was a little damp like everyone else.
Karin Erickson's son, Eric, his wife, Rabekah, and their children are visiting from Hawaii. The family visited Scovill Zoo on Saturday and the children were enthralled with the goats in the petting zoo there, Karin Erickson said, so they were pleased to see goats in the petting zoo at Freedom Fest.
"They're also hoping for a pony ride," she added.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Gatsby, named for the main character in the book "The Great Gatsby," was a favorite mount at the Full Moon Farms pony ride at Maroa Freedom Fest on Saturday. He is accompanied by his handler, Nikki Whitaker.