Watch now: Maroa Freedom Fest goes on despite rainy weather

MAROA — Carrie and Sue Garnett were determined to show up and set up their booth at Maroa's Freedom Fest on Saturday despite the threatening skies.

"When we set up the tent this morning, the wind caught it and turned it upside down," said Carrie Garnett, whose Carrie's Boutique and Hair Accessories shared the space with her mother-in-law's Sue's Bobbles and Beads. The women, both of Pekin, have been rained out at several recent weekend events.

The Freedom Fest went on despite the weather, and a significant rain shower that soaked the grounds and festival-goers shortly after the noon opening, but numbers were down from previous years, said Maroa Alderman Blake West, who represents Ward II.

"The weather is not cooperating with us right now," West said during the rain, when most people sought shelter under the tents erected to protect vendors. "The National Weather Service told us it may be clear and maybe not, and we had everything planned, so we're making the best of what we've got."

As of early afternoon, the fireworks were still planned to go forward in the evening, West said, and while numbers were down, there were still a lot of people at the festival.

"We had 50 vendors signed up as of this morning, and about half have canceled since then," he said. "We don't have as many people as we'd like, but we have several hundred here now, and it's going to grow later."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nolan's Petting Zoo, featuring camels, a llama and other exotic animals, had a steady stream of people who wanted to give the animals carrots, though owners Ed and Kosta Nolan were keeping an eye on the sky. They're from Carrollton, and that's a long way to drive with wet and frightened animals.

"We're 120 miles from home, so yeah, we're worried about it, but we can't do anything about it, so I guess we'll just sit here and wait," Ed Nolan said.

Next to the petting zoo, Full Moon Farms had a pony ride that included Gatsby the unicorn. Gatsby was especially popular with little girls, said Nikki Whitaker, who was leading him for the rides, though his horn was a little askew and he was a little damp like everyone else.

Karin Erickson's son, Eric, his wife, Rabekah, and their children are visiting from Hawaii. The family visited Scovill Zoo on Saturday and the children were enthralled with the goats in the petting zoo there, Karin Erickson said, so they were pleased to see goats in the petting zoo at Freedom Fest.

"They're also hoping for a pony ride," she added.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.