Watch now: Master plan identifies course for Decatur Park District development

The information provides resources for grants and other funding, as well as highlighting future goals. Nearly 500 surveys were collected. Public meetings were also utilized. They focused on what the district is doing well and opportunities for improvement.
“Where can we help boost the attendance?,” Gerhard said. “How do we continue to add new while maintaining what we’ve got?”
Gerhard said he often drives around to the different parks and studies the activity.
“There’s nobody in the neighborhood parks,” he said. “So how do we get the kids back in the parks, get them more energized?”
More trails, activities for seniors, diversity, volunteer opportunities and maintenance were concerns, according to the survey results. The park district has partnered with other agencies to address the concerns. The Decatur Indoor Sports Center works with Millikin University, for example.
Greg Weycamp, park planner and president of Edgewater Resources in Michigan, and his team worked with the park district and survey responses to compose the most recent master plan.
“I don’t have any other client who has built more of a master plan than the Decatur Park District,” Weycamp said.
Edgewater has worked with the park district to establish recent additions, including the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, Splash Cove, Nelson Park lakefront improvements and a miniature golf course.
“This is a park district that if they put a plan out there, they’re going to go do it,” Weycamp said.
A focus for the park district is community health. However, they are also concerned with social equity and economic responsibility.
“The focus of that plan is to focus on the younger demographics,” Weycamp found.
The park district maintains more than 50 parks and sports complexes among its 2,000 acres. Recreational opportunities are important to drawing employees to the community, the research found.
“If we can focus on a way to support different kinds of housing types and different kinds of recreational opportunities, that will help drive people here to fill some of these jobs,” Weycamp said.
Generating revenue, instead of using funds to maintain a park, was addressed. Restructuring Chandler Park was once again used as an example. The small park is located across from HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital on Lake Shore Drive. According to Weycamp, the park is rarely used. “It’s not providing any real value to the community,” he said.
Weycamp’s suggestion was to build an urban living facility. “It’s not helping us out much as a park but as an opportunity to make a real difference,” he said. “There’s certainly that demand for that kind of cool, multifamily housing.”
The proposal suggests a walking path and the waterfront area will remain accessible to the public. “If the park district is going to do something like this, they need to make sure…that they get the value,” Weycamp said.
The park district continues to listen to the community and its suggestions. “We’d encourage everyone to take a look at the plan, read through it,” Weycamp said.
Suggestions and questions can be emailed to the Decatur Park District.
Closest national parks to Decatur, Illinois
