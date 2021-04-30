Watch now: Meaningful Meadows in Decatur bursts with activity, fun interaction

The event began with a dedication to two special people. Cathy’s Corner is a covered pavilion designed with the late Cathy Comerford in mind. She passed away in March 2019. She began attending Decatur’s Progress Resource Center in 1963, before it became MRI. Along with others special to her, her brother Jim spoke to the crowd. “She would be thrilled,” he said about the pavilion. “This is a Cathy day. The sun is shining and everybody’s smiling.”

Charles Elem worked at MRI for more than 25 years. “He was a quiet man, did the job to the best of his abilities,” Bliefnick said.

A bright blue metal bench was dedicated to Elem, who had worked his way up in the license plates division to become a foreman.

“He will always be part of us here,” Bliefnick said.

MRI limited its activities during the pandemic. According to Bliefnick, many clients did not leave their group homes during the entire year. “They are so happy to be back with the friends,” she said.

Becca Massey, Eisenhower High School life skills teacher, was invited to attend Field Day along with her high school students and Illinois State University student teachers.

Friday's event was the first opportunity for her to visit Meaningful Meadows.