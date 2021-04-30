Watch now: Meaningful Meadows in Decatur bursts with activity, fun interaction

DECATUR — After a year of sitting idle, Macon Resources Inc. and its adult outdoor activity center, Meaningful Meadows, was filled Friday with community members and clients for Field Day.
Karina Hayes, 25, visits MRI nearly every day. Field Day was one of the first opportunities to reconnect with her friends.
“I’m just walking around the park,” she said. “But let’s go play on the swing set.”
Meaningful Meadows was opened to the MRI clients in September 2019, before the winter months, then COVID restrictions shut it down.
“Last year was going to be our first year to use it, then COVID hit,” said Amy Bliefnick, MRI president and CEO. “Today is the first time we’ve actually been able to celebrate this beautiful activity center.”
The public was invited to take advantage of the outdoor area, which includes a walking track, sensory activities and swings designed for adults with disabilities. The staff provided face painting, food, an art show and field games for Friday’s event. The Millikin University women’s basketball team played on the Meaningful Meadows basketball court. A community kickball game took place in the open field of the area.
The event began with a dedication to two special people. Cathy’s Corner is a covered pavilion designed with the late Cathy Comerford in mind. She passed away in March 2019. She began attending Decatur’s Progress Resource Center in 1963, before it became MRI. Along with others special to her, her brother Jim spoke to the crowd. “She would be thrilled,” he said about the pavilion. “This is a Cathy day. The sun is shining and everybody’s smiling.”
Charles Elem worked at MRI for more than 25 years. “He was a quiet man, did the job to the best of his abilities,” Bliefnick said.
A bright blue metal bench was dedicated to Elem, who had worked his way up in the license plates division to become a foreman.
“He will always be part of us here,” Bliefnick said.
MRI limited its activities during the pandemic. According to Bliefnick, many clients did not leave their group homes during the entire year. “They are so happy to be back with the friends,” she said.
Becca Massey, Eisenhower High School life skills teacher, was invited to attend Field Day along with her high school students and Illinois State University student teachers.
Friday's event was the first opportunity for her to visit Meaningful Meadows.
"Some of the parents had many questions about the services they're able to obtain," Massey said. "This was a nice connection."
The Eisenhower group met and mingled with MRI staff and clients throughout the day, making connections for future events. "We'll probably volunteer this summer," Massey said. "This facility is amazing. I had no idea how big it is."
The staff slowly brought the clients back to the facility. During the shutdown, they were able to bring activities to the group homes.
Friday’s Field Day was created with social distancing precautions and face protection in mind. “They know if they want to come back, this is what you have to do,” Bliefnick said.
Audrey Walden, 40, and her friends Tammy Kindred, 44, and Dakota Canull, 21, spent part of the morning sitting on one of the brightly colored swings waiting for the activities to begin. “We’ve just walked around so far,” Walden said.
The friends understood the importance of the day.
“It’s a good thing to get out once in a while and have fun with friends,” Kindred said.
PHOTOS: Field Day at Macon Resources Inc.
