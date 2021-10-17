Watch now: Monticello's Allerton Park brings together art, nature

MONTICELLO — Allerton Park and Retreat Center is a study in contrasts and how they can blend together.

A turkey vulture effortlessly floats above a statue of a woman holding vines atop a pedestal.

Chickadees chirp, hidden in the hedges, as you walk toward a sculpture of Adam.

More than 100 sculptures and other works of art grace the area north of the Sangamon River, which also contains 14 formal gardens and the Allerton Mansion.

Meanwhile, south of the river, nature’s artistry is on display. A total of 14 miles of trails run through the park on both sides of the meandering river.

“The combination of both the arts and the natural side of things and our historic Georgian-style mansion really add a uniqueness to Allerton that I don’t think you see in Central Illinois very often,” said Derek Peterson, Allerton’s director.

The park, at 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello, is about an hour’s drive from Bloomington-Normal and about a half hour from Decatur.

The 14 formal gardens were created by Robert Allerton between 1899 and 1946. He collected sculptures during his travels around the world.

In 1946, Allerton donated the property to the University of Illinois with directions that it be used as a center for education and research and as a reserve for wildlife and plant life.

Ongoing research includes studies of mudpuppy salamanders, longhorn beetles and chimney swifts. The spring-fed reflecting pond adjacent to the mansion is used to raise fish that are endangered or threatened in Illinois.

A $1 million gift from Dave and Debra Rathje of Decatur was announced in September. The donation will be used for the Fu Dog Garden, including restoration work on the House of the Golden Buddha, and the Solarium, a window-lined “back porch” on the Allerton Mansion.

The sculptures, statues and formal gardens are the most well-known features of Allerton, but the hiking trails are well worth checking out any time of year.

Right now, Mother Nature is just breaking out a new box of crayons after wearing out her green ones.

“Anywhere from mid-October through mid-November, depending on the weather we get, is kind of the really ideal time to come out and experience the fall color,” said Nate Beccue, natural areas manager. “The best fall color is usually on the south side of Allerton, both the Schroth Interpretive Trail and the trails that leave from the Lost Garden.”

The interpretive trail is about 1½ miles long and includes a dozen signs with information about the history of the area, wildlife, birds, snakes, mushrooms and other aspects of the upland forest.

About half of the 14 miles of trail are south of the Sangamon River, with parking at trail heads on the Old Levee Road and Allerton Road. Here you’ll find mostly upland oak-hickory forest, with sugar maples along the river bluff, said Beccue. Some of this area was used for pasture and grazing.

The Schroth Interpretive Trail links to the McDonald Family Trail.

A pileated woodpecker’s cartoonish call echoed through the woods as we stopped along the Schroth Interpretive Trail. Mitten-shaped sassafras leaves were a mixture of yellow and green.

A 50-acre restored prairie also is along the interpretive trail. Beccue said it is believed to be the second oldest prairie restoration in the state.

The deep red leaves of sumac are a harbinger of fall colors to come. Prairie grasses, such as big bluestem and Indian grass, waved in the breeze. This is also a good place to visit in summer when prairie wildflowers, including compass plants, are in bloom.

Although the main focus of this column is on the natural areas, don’t miss the sculptures, especially the Fu Dog Garden and the Sun Singer.

The trails on the north side are also worth exploring and provide a look at bottomland forest along the Sangamon River. A trail leading from the Death of the Last Centaur parking lot along Old Timber Road will take you to sycamore trees more than four feet in diameter and a state champion swamp white oak.

In spring, the forest trails are carpeted in woodland wildflowers, including snow trillium, hepatica, shooting stars and bloodroot.

Birding is also good, especially during spring and fall migration. The Allerton Park Bird Club has two fall guided hikes remaining this year at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 and 29. Advance registration is required through the club’s Facebook page and there is a $5 charge for those who are not members of the bird club.

Some activities have been curtailed because of the COVID pandemic but the Holiday Showcase, with tours of the mansion and local vendors, is returning in December along with Holiday Glow, a special treat where you can experience the magic of the formal gardens and sculptures at night with festive lighting.

Follow the Allerton Park Facebook page for the latest information or check the website at allerton.illinois.edu.

Refuel your body after your hikes, or when you need a little break, at The Greenhouse Café. Fall hours through the first weekend in November are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Sunday. The café is closed on Monday.

