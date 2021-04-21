Watch now: Mount Zion's $750,000 splash pad takes shape

MOUNT ZION — With shovels in hand, members of the Mount Zion Public Works Department, Parks and Recreation Commission and local contractors broke ground Wednesday afternoon on the splash pad, Fletcher Park’s new addition to the 24-acre area.
“I’ve got a 9-year-old son who can’t wait to come out here,” said Mount Zion Mayor Luke Williams. “He’s going to be mad that I’m out here today doing this and he’s not.”
Fletcher Park, located at the south area of the village near Mount Zion Intermediate and the Mount Zion High schools, has been a place of recreation since 2011. In the works for nearly eight years, the splash pad is part of the Fletcher Park Master Plan.
It will take up nearly 8,000 square feet, with 27 spray water features for a toddler area and youth area, two activator pots, a water treatment system and shade structures.
“There will be a concrete walkway area around the spray area,” said Julie Miller, Mount Zion village administrator. “The spray area will consist of two colored concrete areas with a colored and stamped concrete bridge in the middle.”
It is one of two water park projects taking shape in the area. Work on the Decatur Park District's Splash Cove — featuring multiple pools, slides and other features — is nearing completion along U.S. 36 next to the Overlook Adventure complex.
The Mount Zion Splash Pad will be located near the tennis courts on the east side of the park. The park already has recreational activities, such as paved walking path, fishing pond, playground, tennis courts, amphitheater and pavilions. Funds for the splash pad come from an Illinois Department of Natural Resources grant, private donations and capital improvement funds.
Before the groundbreaking ceremony, Williams said the village trustees were excited for the addition of the splash pad. “We have received a lot of support from the community and the Fletcher Park Splash Pad will be a great addition to our many recreation outdoor opportunities that our residents and residents in the surrounding area already enjoy,” he said.
“It’s not a pool, so you can walk across it and have shallow puddles,” Williams said. “But it will hopefully cool you down on a hot summer day.”
The park commission hopes to have the splash pad ready for the public within 90 days. Cost of the feature is estimated to be nearly $750,000. The state grant matched the village's contribution for funding the Splash Pad.
“I look forward to seeing the progress and all of the Mount Zion families out here enjoying it with their kids,” Williams said.