Watch now: Mount Zion's $750,000 splash pad takes shape

The Mount Zion Splash Pad will be located near the tennis courts on the east side of the park. The park already has recreational activities, such as paved walking path, fishing pond, playground, tennis courts, amphitheater and pavilions. Funds for the splash pad come from an Illinois Department of Natural Resources grant, private donations and capital improvement funds.

Before the groundbreaking ceremony, Williams said the village trustees were excited for the addition of the splash pad. “We have received a lot of support from the community and the Fletcher Park Splash Pad will be a great addition to our many recreation outdoor opportunities that our residents and residents in the surrounding area already enjoy,” he said.

“It’s not a pool, so you can walk across it and have shallow puddles,” Williams said. “But it will hopefully cool you down on a hot summer day.”

The park commission hopes to have the splash pad ready for the public within 90 days. Cost of the feature is estimated to be nearly $750,000. The state grant matched the village's contribution for funding the Splash Pad.