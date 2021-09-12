Watch now: Nature Trails Day returns to Sugar Grove Nature Center

FUNKS GROVE — Sugar Grove Nature Center and surrounding Funks Grove is a magical place with recreated prairie, woodlands, a creek and a children’s play area that lives up to its name: Imagination Grove.

Unfortunately, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nature center building is closed to the public, but the grounds are open. And for the first time since June 2019, Nature Trails Day is back. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. The address is 4532 N. 725 East Road, McLean.

The event is free and presented by the Illinois Grand Prairie Master Naturalists.

The Master Naturalist Program is part of the University of Illinois Extension. Those who go through its training and education program volunteer in a variety of ways, providing education and service to their communities. Look for the volunteers in orange shirts if you have questions. You may even see me out there.

There will be “lots to do for both kids and adults,” said Master Naturalist Terrie Howard, co-chair of this year’s Trails Day.

Guided hikes recommended for those ages 16 and up will leave at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. from the corn crib/barn. During the approximately hourlong hike, participants will learn about native plants and the state’s prairie history. You will also learn a bit about using the iNaturalist app to identify wildflowers and other living things.

A special kids adventure trail will be set up with several activity stations where children can create “fairy houses,” make animal tracks, go on a “100-inch hike,” craft toy binoculars and make a bat headband.

Children who show a completed map of the trail stations will get a prize.

If you haven’t visited Imagination Grove lately, check it out. There’s a new playhouse and a music wall with a variety of objects to drum on, with a few sticks provided. There’s even a cow bell. Dragging a stick across an old-fashioned washboard or using it like a snare drum is a lot of fun regardless of your age. But let the kids go first.

Sugar Grove has a lot of diversity with maintained trails, and the nature center provides logistical help, making it an ideal location for Trails Day, said Frank Sanders, president of the Illinois Grand Prairie Master Naturalists.

“With the ever-growing interest (in) and importance of the environment, our goal is really to get people outside to be able to get up close to nature,” said Sanders.

At 10:30 a.m., representatives of Miller Park Zoo will have a “Meet the Critters” presentation with animals in the picnic shelter.

At 1:30 p.m., the University of Illinois Bat Conservation Program will have a presentation in the picnic shelter.

Among other participating groups are the Central Illinois Beekeepers Association, which will have presentations at the Sap and Honey House, with honey tasting; the Illinois Valley Blacksmith Association, giving demonstrations in the Sugar Grove Forge; and the Central Illinois Woodturners, showing their skills in the corn crib.

Those are only some of the organizations and activities that will be part of Trails Day. Maps will be available if you want to take your own self-guided hike.

Although fall colors have not arrived in the woodlands yet, the prairie is already clothing itself in golden autumn hues. Dragonflies are buzzing about, and butterflies — which I think of as flying flowers — are flitting from flower to flower, gathering nourishment for their migration.

Speaking of migration, a lot of migrating birds use Funks Grove as a rest and refueling spot. Ruby-throated hummingbirds were particularly abundant around the feeders at the barn when I visited on Tuesday.

Mosquitos are around, too, so bring your bug repellant. A hat, sunscreen and water are also a good idea. Bring snacks and a picnic lunch or buy something from one of the food vendors who will be at the event.

Most of all, bring a sense of adventure, exploration and discovery.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0