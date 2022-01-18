Watch now: New Decatur sculpture honoring Martin Luther King Jr. unveiled

DECATUR — Visitors to Baby TALK and Empowerment Opportunity Center will now be greeted by a sculpture of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr.

The bronze sculpture, which depicts King and two children, was unveiled early Tuesday in front of the office building at 355 E. Marietta St. in Decatur.

According to Cindy Bardeleben, executive director for Baby TALK, the statue was a surprise gift from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. “This was all his idea,” she said. “We are honored he chose this facility.”

Plans to create and install the sculpture began more than a year ago. Buffett commissioned the artist, Littleton Alston, an Omaha, Nebraska-based artist and Creighton University associate professor of sculpture.

“Whether creating an abstract work in steel or a representational figurative sculpture in bronze, it is my hope that the beauty and power of sculpted forms which I find so compelling is conveyed to those who view my work,” Alston said in a Modern Arts Midtown article.

Tara Murray, executive director for Empowerment Opportunity Center, said she was impressed Decatur has a work of art from such a prestigious artist. “It’s very unusual that we’d have something made by that type of artist here in front of our building,” she said. “He has sculptures, one in the Oval Office, and other sculptures in museums.”

The introduction was designed to be a surprise for the families, staff, children, and the community. The unveiling didn't take part on Monday, the nationally recognized Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, because the local services were closed.

The increasing number of COVID cases locally played a part in the low-key aspect of the sculpture's unveiling, according to Murray.

“We chose not to have a ceremony,” she said. “With COVID numbers currently in our community, we didn’t want to do anything that would draw a crowd of people.”

COVID also has prompted Baby TALK's classrooms to be closed, further limiting those on hand to enjoy the unveiling day.

Empowerment Opportunity Center, however, continues to offer its programs, including LIHEAP energy assistance, homeless services, a senior center, job training and Anna Waters Head Start.

“But we are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day today and celebrating the statue being installed,” Murray said.

Empowerment Opportunity Center staff wore matching T-shirts with the phrase “Be the Dream.” Clients were allowed to partake in refreshments, while children attending the Head Start classes had parties. “Every kid gets to bring home a book about Martin Luther King Jr., and they are doing special activities in class,” Murray said.

Kim Mangan, Baby Talk director of development, was one of the staff members unaware of the new addition to the campus. “The rest of us didn’t know about it for a very long time,” she said. “Until we needed to be brought in.”

Many of the employees and staff are able to see the sculpture from their office windows. “It’s inspiring,” Bardeleben said.

To continue the celebration, Baby TALK is distributing children’s books to their families.

“Our hope and dreams are for all children to have loving relationships within their home and community, ready access to resources and opportunity for growth,” Bardeleben said. “That grounds us and inspires us.”

“It’s a reminder of his work, and that we still continue to work, working toward justice and equality for everyone,” Murray said about the statue's presence. “That’s really what our programs and agencies are about.”

