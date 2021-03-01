Watch now: No lake, no problem: Annual Polar Plunge to support Special Olympics goes virtual

“Nobody said they didn’t want to do it,” Seider said about the activity. “They’re just excited to do something.”

Approximately 65 students participated in shifts to allow for social distancing and other school activities. Students who were quarantined or chose not to participate with the large group had the opportunity to do an at-home plunge.

The students participated in the plunge on Saturday, Feb. 27, during an unseasonably warm winter day. “But it’s not about us, not about NHS, it’s about a bigger purpose than this thing,” Seider said. “We are blessed with great kids here.”

Maroa-Forsyth junior Meredith Bundy was in the second group of plungers. “It’s nice to give back and help others. We have so much,” she said. “We are trying to do as much as we can just to help out.”

She said the water shooting through the fire hose was cold. “It was fun though,” Meredith said. “And we did it all together.”

Creativity is not a new element for the event. Costumes have become just as important to the plungers as the dip in the lake, and are encouraged this year, too. “Make your plunge personal this year,” Duncan said.

Other teams have already taken part in this year’s event.