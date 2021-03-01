Watch now: No lake, no problem: Annual Polar Plunge to support Special Olympics goes virtual

DECATUR — Who said you need a bunch of water to take a plunge?
In a world dealing with COVID restrictions, snow, rain and other water sources have proven to be viable alternatives to the annual Polar Plunge.
The Special Olympics’ event, in which donors gather together for a dip in Lake Decatur, would normally take place on the first Saturday in March. However, with the lingering worries of COVID-19, Polar Plunge organizers have moved the event online and are asking participants to Plunge at Home.
“We’ve seen some really cool stuff, some inventive reasons to be freezing for a reason,” said Vanessa L. Duncan, Special Olympics Illinois Region I assistant director of development. Picture and videos show plunges involving water slides, dunk tanks and cooler cakes.
Chris Seider, sponsor for the Maroa-Forsyth High School National Honor Society, partnered with the Maroa Fire Department to create their version of a sprinkler, allowing multiple members to run through a water arch.
“Nobody said they didn’t want to do it,” Seider said about the activity. “They’re just excited to do something.”
Approximately 65 students participated in shifts to allow for social distancing and other school activities. Students who were quarantined or chose not to participate with the large group had the opportunity to do an at-home plunge.
The students participated in the plunge on Saturday, Feb. 27, during an unseasonably warm winter day. “But it’s not about us, not about NHS, it’s about a bigger purpose than this thing,” Seider said. “We are blessed with great kids here.”
Maroa-Forsyth junior Meredith Bundy was in the second group of plungers. “It’s nice to give back and help others. We have so much,” she said. “We are trying to do as much as we can just to help out.”
She said the water shooting through the fire hose was cold. “It was fun though,” Meredith said. “And we did it all together.”
Creativity is not a new element for the event. Costumes have become just as important to the plungers as the dip in the lake, and are encouraged this year, too. “Make your plunge personal this year,” Duncan said.
Other teams have already taken part in this year’s event.
St. Teresa High School’s Chilly Dawgs have been devoted to the Polar Plunge for years. Heather McKay, teacher and Polar Plunge spokesperson at St. Teresa, began encouraging classes in November to raise funds for the event. The winning class was allowed to watch history teacher Tom Noonan sit in the dunk tank while the students who raised $100 threw balls at the target. Incentives included contributions from teachers and a $1,000 donation from an anonymous donor. “That was to go to the higher donating students and get them to the $100 mark,” McKay said.
Twenty-five students were given two balls each in an attempt to dunk their teacher. “A lot of them were really close,” McKay said. “But the last student on the very last throw got him.”
The students were able to collect more than $2,500 for the event, but they continue to receive donations through other events including Jeans for Quarters which allowed students to wear jeans on a Friday.
Last year the Polar Plunge, held on March 7, was a success. Shortly after that weekend, other social events were cancelled because of COVID-19. “We were fortunate,” Duncan said. “We had a great turnout.”
One of the highlights from last year’s event was local winners of the state competition’s fundraising goal. Team Akorn, a group of plungers from Akorn Pharmaceuticals in Decatur, won the Illinois corporate challenge of 250 to 500 employees. Decatur’s Team Bayer also won the 1 to 249 employee category. “Statewide, they both won corporate challenges, and raised over $20,000 together,” Duncan said.
The Region I was able to raise $98,000 during the Polar Plunge 2020.
During the past Polar Plunge events, the Decatur emergency personnel were available for safety measures, such as scanning and preparing the water and providing healthcare if needed. “We monitor all of those conditions very carefully,” said Joanie Keyes, Region I director for Special Olympics.
Organizers also provided volunteers to monitor the participants and heated tents for added safety.
Since safety measures will not be available for this year’s Plunge at Home, organizers do not recommend a jump in the lake. “We do not encourage anybody using any body of water, especially without any sort of assistance,” Keyes said. “But we want them to have fun.”
For more than 20 years, Keyes has organized the Polar Plunge. “It started out with about 10 people,” she said about the first years. “We just lined them all up on the beach and we said ‘Ready, set, go’ and in they all went.”
The plungers then used the bathrooms of a nearby restaurant before and after their dip in Lake Decatur.
The event grew over the years to nearly 500 participants raising approximately $100,000 each year.
According to Keyes, the challenge of jumping into a frigid lake is exciting to some. The bond the groups have is also a draw with schools, corporations and organizations often participating. “It’s a way for people to come together to give back to the community and to feel good about what they are doing and where their money is going,” Keyes said. “If they can run into frigid waters, they can do anything.”
The Polar Plunge is also an event that people love to watch. “They’re just supporting the plunger out there, because they are a donor and want to see the person that they donated to get to freezing,” Duncan said.
Although Duncan admits she is disappointed groups will not be able to jump into Lake Decatur, she is looking forward to the creative ideas that will be seen coming from this year's Plunge at Home participants.
Decatur is part of Region I along with Effingham, Mahomet and Eastern Illinois University. Combining the areas made for better competitions for the Special Olympics athletes, according to Duncan. “It’s more of a competition because they are racing against more people,” she said.
The funds from Polar Plunge go toward the advancement of the Special Olympics games and training as well as insurance and equipment costs. Special Olympics host approximately 12 competitions a year, including swimming, track events and weight lifting. “And, of course, Family Fun events,” Duncan said.
The pandemic affected many of the athletes, according to Duncan. “COVID brought on a whole new set of challenges,” she said. “How do we make sure that our athletes aren’t going back into the shadows?”
Virtual sports and incentives have been introduced this year. Gaming systems have been purchased and given to the athletes.
The hope is for Special Olympics to return to in-person meetings and competitions by mid-spring. The administration is studying the options available with safety guidelines. The virtual opportunities to compete may continue well into the future, Duncan said.
Whatever the format, McKay is confident her students will be ready and willing to do their part.
“To help the Special Olympics, it’s a great vibe,” McKay said.
Polar Plunge benefits Illinois Special Olympics
