Watch now: Park leaders ready to serve up food, fun in Decatur

DECATUR — Sam McVey, 19, and Ethan Badon, 17, wanted to spend their summers having fun playing with children in the parks, and getting paid for it.

The teens and others were hired as park leaders by the Decatur Park District.

After a healthy lunch, the park leaders, clad in their yellow hats, play alongside neighborhood children in Decatur parks during the mid-day hours.

So far, it’s been an easy job.

Although free food and fun have been provided for families, few are taking advantage of the offer. As a result, the uneaten food is thrown away after the park leaders wait patiently for the kids.

On a good day, Badon and McVey may work with nearly 25 children at various parks. “You go out there, you play with them,” Badon said. “You get to be a part of the community and generally help people.”

The meals and games are served up at various parks, including Grant, Garfield, Hess, Johns Hill, Monroe, Mueller, Oak Grove, Torrence and South Shores. The program is offered through the Decatur Park District and Illinois State Board of Education.

According to Jamie Gower, director of recreation and facilities for the park district, this summer has been an adjustment.

“Compared to last summer, since we weren’t able to have it, this is kind of our year to come back and restart it,” he said. “So we didn’t know what to expect.”

Because of COVID-19 restrictions during the school year, summer school has been utilized more this season by families, which limited the number of children needing to be fed and occupied.

“But we didn’t want to assume that everybody was in that scenario,” Gower said. “We’ll just evaluate it at the end of the season.”

The park district encourages the children to simply arrive at the parks at the designated times for the free lunches. “They can hang out for a while and play or they don’t have to,” Gower said. “It’s low-key.”

The food is kept warm or cold in insulated bags. Aramark, the Decatur Public Schools food service provider, prepares the food. Each park will vary in the number of supplied meals. Badon and McVey arrived at three parks on Tuesday; however, no children took part in the programs.

According to health regulations, the food cannot be removed from the location they were delivered. The amount of food is estimated by the park district. “We try to get our numbers as close as possible so we’re not wasting food,” Gower said. “But it is hard to know, when it’s not a registered program.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The uneaten food is thrown away at the end of the lunch time, a part of the job park leader Alexandra Martin, 19, admits is difficult.

“If I was a kid and there was free food, I wouldn’t say no,” she said.

The lunch consists of a main dish such as ham sandwiches, breakfast pizza, corn dogs or chicken nuggets, as well as a fruit, a vegetable, milk and juice. The kids spend the remainder of the lunch hour playing with the park leaders. Basketball, kickball, whiffle ball and Frisbee are often played, as well as games of imagination, such as cops and robbers. “Which was a different version of tag,” McVey said.

On selected days during the week, representatives from the Children’s Museum of Illinois attend the lunch to instruct a STEAM, or science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, project.

Jessica Mevius, 21, is an educator for the children’s museum who designs lesson plans for the children. They are instructed on how to make easy projects such as aerodynamic airplanes. “Which are not normal paper airplanes,” Mevius said. “The air flows around it to keep it afloat.”

Other projects include rockets, origami, launchers, and catapults.

“We teach them while they make it themselves. We want them to be able to create it,” Mevius said. “We do projects so that they can learn how to make them at home too.”

The activities are quick and easy, according to Mevius. “A lot of the attention span with kids these days, you’ve got to be quick,” she said. “It’s got to be fast and in a hurry. If you don’t get in three minutes, they’re going to give up.”

After last year’s break because of COVID, the park program added safety precautions. Hand sanitizer is required by the park leaders and the children. Gloves are worn while serving the food. And tables are wiped down periodically.

“We have paperwork we have to fill out everyday to talk about how much we’ve given out,” Badon said.

Although the parks are not as full as the leaders would like, the activities and food will be ready whenever the children are.

“This is something nice to do for the kids,” Martin said.

“I get to see different types of communities,” said her co-worker Emmy Renfro, 16. “I just like hanging out with the kids.”

With no children at Garfield Park on Tuesday, Martin and Renfro had an easy workday.

“The day goes much faster with kids,” Martin said.

7 facts about Decatur's Transfer House

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.