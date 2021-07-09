Watch now: Preparations begin for another Farm Progress Show in Decatur

DECATUR — Farmers and their favorite companies will be returning to Decatur this year for the Farm Progress Show, set for August 31 through Sept. 2.

Bob Fleck is getting Progress City spruced up for them.

As an employee of Richland Community College’s maintenance operations, he is cleaning up the building areas and repairing anything that needs it. “And help keep it mowed and trimmed,” Fleck said.

On July 15, the Farm Progress organizers will take over the area. “They’ll be busy,” Fleck said.

Traffic near the Richland and Farm Progress entrances by next week will consist mainly of construction crews. “Probably in two to three weeks is when it really gets crazy,” Fleck said.

The Farm Progress Show is the one-stop-shop for all things farming. Companies from throughout the world descend on Decatur to educate others about the industry as well as new techniques and equipment.

After a break last year because of COVID-19 cancellations, organizers took the opportunity to readjust the show for 2021.

“Everything will be new and different as compared to the 2019 show,” said Matt Jungmann, Farm Progress Show manager.

Several agricultural companies merged, according to Jungmann. Therefore, the exhibit field map will be shuffled significantly. “We’ll have everything that folks have been accustomed to, field demonstrations, product introductions, celebrity appearances, etc.,” he said.

However, planning for the event continues with more announcements coming as the August event grows closer. “But it will be a very exciting event with three days’ worth of action,” Jungmann said.

For example, Farm Progress and FBi Buildings will construct a new building during the show. “So that visitors can see the very unique new way that FBI constructs a farm building,” Jungmann said.

Autonomous machines continue to become popular in agriculture. During this year’s show, at least two autonomous platforms will be at work in the fields for visitors to experience.

As the country begins to find a new normal, Farm Progress organizers have taken post-pandemic safety measures. According to Jungmann, many of the precautions are behind the scenes, including extra sanitation, added hand sanitizing stations, masks available at the gates and info booths.

“To the visitor, it won’t look and feel much different than what they experienced in 2019,” he said.

The industry was able to learn from the 2020 experience. Farmers are willing to use online platforms to learn. “But they don’t want their trade show online. They want to stand next to the piece of equipment and ask questions, interact and learn from the experts,” Jungmann said. “Live trade shows are alive and well. The 2021 FPS will prove that.”

