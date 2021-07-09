Watch now: Preparations begin for another Farm Progress Show in Decatur

While the organizers of the Farm Progress Show don't take possession of the show site until next week, some exhibitors and Richland Community College staff are already hard at work mowing, cleaning the buildings and making other improvements.
Workers prepare for the 2021 Farm Progress Show and begins August 31st in Progress City.
Several agricultural companies merged, according to Jungmann. Therefore, the exhibit field map will be shuffled significantly. “We’ll have everything that folks have been accustomed to, field demonstrations, product introductions, celebrity appearances, etc.,” he said.
However, planning for the event continues with more announcements coming as the August event grows closer. “But it will be a very exciting event with three days’ worth of action,” Jungmann said.
For example, Farm Progress and FBi Buildings will construct a new building during the show. “So that visitors can see the very unique new way that FBI constructs a farm building,” Jungmann said.
Autonomous machines continue to become popular in agriculture. During this year’s show, at least two autonomous platforms will be at work in the fields for visitors to experience.
As the country begins to find a new normal, Farm Progress organizers have taken post-pandemic safety measures. According to Jungmann, many of the precautions are behind the scenes, including extra sanitation, added hand sanitizing stations, masks available at the gates and info booths.
“To the visitor, it won’t look and feel much different than what they experienced in 2019,” he said.
The industry was able to learn from the 2020 experience. Farmers are willing to use online platforms to learn. “But they don’t want their trade show online. They want to stand next to the piece of equipment and ask questions, interact and learn from the experts,” Jungmann said. “Live trade shows are alive and well. The 2021 FPS will prove that.”
PHOTOS: Day one of Farm Progress Show 2019
PHOTOS: Day One of Farm Progress
Areas outside the Progress City USA show grounds are in the process of being cleared for use as parking lots for the thousands visitors that that will converge on the site on the campus of Richland Community College next month.